The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year
Since I’m finishing up my own best-of historical fiction list right now, I’ve got best-of lists on the mind. That means we’ve got to talk about the one book that should be included on every list. With a few weeks left before the end of the year, there’s even time for you to slip it into your end-of-2024 reading, too.
Best-Of Historical Fiction Book Lists Are Incomplete Without James
As a reader and someone who writes about books, I know best-of lists are incredibly subjective. Not everyone has read the same books, not everyone likes the same books, etc., etc. But, I’m sorry, if your Best-Of 2024 Historical Fiction list doesn’t include James by Percival Everett this year, you’ve missed the mark. Looking at you, Washington Post. The good news is, most of the best-of lists I’ve come across don’t make this mistake. The Times 18 Best Novels of 2024, NPR’s picks for their favorite fiction reads of 2024, and The New York Times‘ list of 100 Notable Books of 2024 all feature James.
I’m not going to say any list that doesn’t is wrong exactly, but definitely incomplete. Now, I’ll be honest, half the reason I read best-of lists is to get book recommendations and the other half is to judge them, so maybe I’m biased. But I don’t think so. James is just that good.
Watch The Six Triple Eight on Netflix And Then Read These Books
For fans of Hidden Figures and WWII history, this new Netflix movie follows the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The all-Black, all-female battalion known as The Six Triple Eight have featured in a number of recent historical fiction books including No Better Time, Women of the Post, and Sisters in Arms. Read the books and then watch the movie starring Kerry Washington and Oprah Winfrey.
Is It Time To Rewrite the Rules of Historical Fiction?
Research is usually the backbone of historical fiction, but Vanessa Chan, author of The Storm We Made, argues family stories that aren’t a part of any official historical narrative are just as important. There’s certainly value in research, but oral histories are just as useful a source as any textbook or first-person source.