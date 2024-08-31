This Queer Graphic Novel Had Me Sobbing at 3 A.M.
Did you know that according to a University of Sussex study, reading before bed is the most relaxing activity you can do? It reduces stress by 68%, and the best part is, you only need to read for six minutes to get the benefits. With this in mind, I try to read before I go to sleep every night, even if I can only read for 10 minutes. Usually, this works very well. But every once in a while, I pick up a book that pulls me in and refuses to let me go, so I read far past the time I’m supposed to be sleeping. Sometimes, you mean to read a chapter and end up finishing an almost 500 page graphic novel in one sitting, sobbing to yourself in the early hours of the morning until your roommate offers you a chocolate chip cookie to calm down…hypothetically speaking.
Paid content for All Access subscribers continues below.
What was the last book to move you to tears? Let me know in the comments!
If you found this post online and want queer book news and recommendations in your inbox, sign up for Our Queerest Shelves here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers.
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.