This Queer Graphic Novel Had Me Sobbing at 3 A.M.

Did you know that according to a University of Sussex study, reading before bed is the most relaxing activity you can do? It reduces stress by 68%, and the best part is, you only need to read for six minutes to get the benefits. With this in mind, I try to read before I go to sleep every night, even if I can only read for 10 minutes. Usually, this works very well. But every once in a while, I pick up a book that pulls me in and refuses to let me go, so I read far past the time I’m supposed to be sleeping. Sometimes, you mean to read a chapter and end up finishing an almost 500 page graphic novel in one sitting, sobbing to yourself in the early hours of the morning until your roommate offers you a chocolate chip cookie to calm down…hypothetically speaking.

Paid content for All Access subscribers continues below.