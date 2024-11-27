This Book About Dreams is a Cozy Fiction Dream Come True

After an unusual interview process, Penny is super excited to land a job at the legendary Dallergut Dream Department Store. When she shows up for her first day of work, she’s asked to visit each floor of the wondrous store to learn about the types of dreams each department sells to its slumbering clientele. She’s increasingly fascinated and dismayed in equal measure, because learning about the products on their shelves doesn’t bring her any closer to figuring out which department she wants to work in.

So when Dallergut himself approves her to work on the first floor, where much of the behind-the-scenes administrative labor happens, her training takes her (and, with her, the reader) on a metaphysical journey through dreamland.

Alongside Penny, the reader learns about the various purposes different types of dreams serve. She also meets several of the delightfully quirky dream designers who create them. For me, this was part of the fun of this book. The dream designers are so thoughtfully crafted, and the author’s larger interest in the function of dreams really shined through these characters.

As Penny becomes more and more experienced, she gains access to increasingly nuanced aspects of the department store, dreams, and the relationship between dreams and conscious life. Her deepening experiences with the land of dreams take the reader on a thought-provoking journey that prompts questions about the purpose of different types of dreams, the relationship between our dreams and our waking lives, and how dreams work.