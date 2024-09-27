Meryl Streep to Star in Adaptation of THE CORRECTIONS
After a failed HBO pilot in 2012, Jonathan Franzen’s acclaimed novel The Corrections (2001) will get another crack at TV adaptation. CBS Studios is in the early phases of development for a series. Meryl Streep has signed on to star.
The Corrections follows a midwestern family through a particularly challenging stretch of life. In the midst of her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and her adult children’s various personal crises, Enid Lambert just wants to have a little fun and get the family together for one last Christmas. As you can imagine, it does not go well.
The Corrections won the 2001 National Book Award for Fiction and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction, the PEN/Faulkner Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. To date, it has sold nearly 2 million copies.
CBS has not yet announced how the series will be distributed.
