Meryl Streep to Star in Adaptation of THE CORRECTIONS

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

After a failed HBO pilot in 2012, Jonathan Franzen’s acclaimed novel The Corrections (2001) will get another crack at TV adaptation. CBS Studios is in the early phases of development for a series. Meryl Streep has signed on to star.

The Corrections follows a midwestern family through a particularly challenging stretch of life. In the midst of her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and her adult children’s various personal crises, Enid Lambert just wants to have a little fun and get the family together for one last Christmas. As you can imagine, it does not go well.