The Biggest Book News of the Week

Here are the biggest stories we covered in Today in Books from last week: Florida Recommends Pride & Prejudice to Read about ‘American Pride.’ Florida, ground-zero for book-banning and censorship, continues to fumble the point of books and reading with its recent decision to include Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice in a list of recommended books for reading about ‘American Pride.” The Department of Education’s inclusion of Austen’s 1813 novel comes with no explanation, excuse, or apparently abashedness. About the only thing you can say for P&P’s relation to America is that it was published after the Declaration of Independence—that is the United States actually existed. I don’t think the U.S. is even mentioned in Pride & Prejudice. Is it possible that someone just saw the word “Pride” in the title and threw it in? And is this actually the explanation that makes the most sense, dumb as it is? I think so.

Hachette Reorgs Workman, with Admired Imprint Algonquin Young Readers Moving to Little, Brown This shouldn't have come as a surprise, as there was a clause in Hachette's acquisition of Workman that restricted layoffs for three years after the deal closed. Well, here we are three years later and the layoffs, with the euphemism of the day "reorg" carrying the human cost water, are here. I am a bit surprised to see that Algonquin Young Readers will be discontinued—it is a greatly admired imprint in the YA space. And though Algonquin on the adult side isn't affected by this current round, I am nervous. A loss of an autonomous, even in the context of a major publisher, Algonquin would be lamentable.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Shogun Leads TV Contenders with 25 Emmy Nominations It’s the best TV show I’ve seen this year, and I really can’t think of a category in which it is nominated that it doesn’t have a strong chance of winning—all 25 of them. if it wins for Best Drama Series, would it be the first TV show to do so where most of the dialogue is in a language other than English? The other notable adaptations getting nominations are The Three Body Problem and Slow Horses. I like all three, but Shogun, man. Shogun. The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century: The Readers Make Their List The content bonanza that is The New York Times’ List of the Best Books of the 21st Century continues with the most interesting follow-on piece yet: the reader selections. I have spent a couple of minutes looking over it and have a few initial observations. First, the original list is more interesting by a mile. There are more book club picks, commercial blockbusters, and internet darlings on this list, which is absolutely expected and meaningfully more mainstream than the main list. Second, three of the top six reader picks didn’t appear in the original list. Third, Never Let Me Go is #9 on both lists and puts it in conversation I think for the Book of the Century (so far, caveat caveat). Third, Where the Crawdads Sing is #59 on this list. No comment.