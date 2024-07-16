The Best New Book Releases Out July 16, 2024
If you haven’t yet seen The New York Time’s completed list of the 100 best books of the current century (because we are, somehow, already through a quarter of it), our own Rebecca Schinsky gives a nice overview below.
Now for new books—if you’ve been waiting on these series continuers, Deborah Harkness’s fifth All Souls book, The Black Bird Oracle, is out. And, though you can read it without having read books from the TikTok-popular The Inheritance Games series, Jennifer Lynn Barnes’s The Grandest Game takes place in the same world.
In fantasy, Minsoo Kang’s The Melancholy of Untold History is an East Asian mythology-inspired saga spanning 3,000 years. Meanwhile, YA romance is serving up a precious M/M meet cute with Cursed Boys and Broken Hearts by Adam Sass, and The Ping-Pong Queen of Chinatown by Andrew Yang, a romance that centers around the filming of a mockumentary.
In today’s featured books, there’s a teenage slasher, a subversive horror anthology, missing sisters, cute beach romance, and more.
I Was a Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
Graham Jones stays doing the damn thing when it comes to horror that centers Indigenous stories. In his latest, it’s 1989 in the small, oil and cotton-driven town of Lamesa, Texas, and Tolly is a senior in high school who is about to “be cursed to kill for revenge.”
The White Guy Dies First: 13 Scary Stories of Fear and Power, edited by Terry J. Benton-Walker
Just from the title, you know this YA horror collection is going to be subversive. Authors like Kendare Blake, Tiffany D. Jackson, Chloe Gong, Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé, H. E. Edgmon, and others share stories where the model minority myth is ripped to shreds using slasher tropes; the idea of gender is explored through body horror; and more.
Things Don’t Break on Their Own by Sarah Easter Collins
Twenty-five years ago, two sisters walked to school, but one didn’t come back. Ever since her sister disappeared all those years ago, Willa’s life has changed. She’s assumed dead by everyone, except for Willa, who, during a dinner party, hears something that changes what she thought she knew about the past. With these new revelations, the truth of the past slowly starts to reveal itself.
Banal Nightmare by Halle Butler
Moddie is approaching middle age when she realizes that the man she’s been in a relationship with might, low-key, be a narcissist a little. That, plus the stress of city living sends her back to her Midwestern hometown. She returns with the mind to reconnect with old friends, but finds that the people she knew from back in the day are petty as can be. When one of them invites an East Coast artist to complete a winter residency at the town’s university, it pushes Moddie to confront some things.
Just so you get an idea of the pettiness going on, here’s a quote from the book’s official blurb: “Friends will become enemies, enemies will become mortal enemies, and old loyalties will be tested to their extreme.”
Docile: Memoirs of a Not-So-Perfect Asian Girl by Hyeseung Song
This coming-of-age memoir is being compared to Crying in H Mart and Minor Feelings. In it, Song recounts her days growing up in Texas as the daughter of Korean immigrants who spent so much of their time arguing and drilling into Song the importance of success above all else. She endures her parent’s fake Gucci business going under, racist white kids at school, and the soul-crushing demands of internalizing the model minority ideology. Eventually, the depression and mania that result culminate in a psychiatric hospital stay, where she starts to learn to peel back the layers of self-erasure.
The Design of Us by Sajni Patel
The cover alone is giving glam, cute beach read, which it pretty much is. Bottle of sunshine Bhanu, runs into her work nemesis Sunny, the grump who has a “Denzel voice” (!!), while she’s visiting family in Hawai’i. She can’t stand him, sure, but she does feel a spark of empathy when she sees him getting berated about being single by his ex. So Bhanu, cuddle bug that she is, goes up to them and claims to be Sunny’s girlfriend to spare him. And, since Sunny’s ex has already texted his friend’s entire wedding party about it, he realizes that the best thing would be to go along with the rouse. And the rouse gets a little raunchy.
