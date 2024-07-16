The Best New Book Releases Out July 16, 2024

Now for new books—if you’ve been waiting on these series continuers, Deborah Harkness’s fifth All Souls book, The Black Bird Oracle, is out. And, though you can read it without having read books from the TikTok-popular The Inheritance Games series, Jennifer Lynn Barnes’s The Grandest Game takes place in the same world.

In fantasy, Minsoo Kang’s The Melancholy of Untold History is an East Asian mythology-inspired saga spanning 3,000 years. Meanwhile, YA romance is serving up a precious M/M meet cute with Cursed Boys and Broken Hearts by Adam Sass, and The Ping-Pong Queen of Chinatown by Andrew Yang, a romance that centers around the filming of a mockumentary.

In today’s featured books, there’s a teenage slasher, a subversive horror anthology, missing sisters, cute beach romance, and more.