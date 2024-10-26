a photo of someone browsing books with a rainbow watercolor illustration superimposed behind them
Our Queerest Shelves

The Best Queer Books of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble

Here are the 13 queer books included on Barnes & Noble's Best Books of the Year 2024 lists, from fiction to fantasy to YA and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika Ellis

Associate Editor

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

View All posts by Danika Ellis

Barnes & Noble has released its Best Books of the Year 2024 lists, which I think we can all agree is a little early in the year for that. Regardless, it’s an interesting look at the biggest and buzziest books of 2024, especially from a bookselling perspective. There isn’t a separate Best LGBTQ Books of 2024 section, but I’ve browsed through all the lists and pulled out the ones I recognized as queer.

Unfortunately, I still don’t have 100% accurate queerdar for books, so let me know in the comments if you spot any I missed. Also, if you think, “Is that book queer? I didn’t know it was queer,” it probably has a bisexual main character. Bisexual invisibility strikes again!

I could have subtitled this list “Horror is Queer,” because that’s the category that has the most queer books in it. Still, there is at least one queer book in the Fiction, Fantasy, Young Adult, Audiobooks, Entertainment Memoirs, and Romance categories. Without further ado, here are the 13 queer books that made Barnes & Noble’s list of the best books of the year.

Content for All Access members continues below.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

Which queer 2024 books would you add to this list? Let’s chat in the comments!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

1 comment

Join All Access to add comments.