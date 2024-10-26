The Best Queer Books of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble has released its Best Books of the Year 2024 lists, which I think we can all agree is a little early in the year for that. Regardless, it’s an interesting look at the biggest and buzziest books of 2024, especially from a bookselling perspective. There isn’t a separate Best LGBTQ Books of 2024 section, but I’ve browsed through all the lists and pulled out the ones I recognized as queer.

Unfortunately, I still don’t have 100% accurate queerdar for books, so let me know in the comments if you spot any I missed. Also, if you think, “Is that book queer? I didn’t know it was queer,” it probably has a bisexual main character. Bisexual invisibility strikes again!