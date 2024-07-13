The Best Queer Books I’ve Read in 2024 So Far

Next week, I’ll be sharing the results of the Our Queerest Shelves Halfway Check-In Survey, but today, I wanted to chat with you about my answers to the questions about my favourite new and backlist queer books I’ve read in 2024.

And while we’re at it, I’ll also answer some questions from the Halfway Check In Tag circulating on BookTube and BookTok, including how many books I’ve read so far this year, my favourite new author I’ve discovered this year, and my most anticipated 2024 release that comes out in the second half of the year. Let’s get into it!