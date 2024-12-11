The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to NPR and The New York Times
This week’s nonfiction news includes the National Book Award winner, graphic novels for nonfiction lovers, The New York Times list of notable books of 2024, and more.
Jason De León received the nonfiction award for “Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling.” (The New York Times)
Anthropologist Jason Dr Léon won the National Book Award for Nonfiction for his stunning work Soldiers and Kings. His book delves into the world of human smugglers in Mexico that take migrants across the border into America. “In accepting the award, which he dedicated to ‘everyone on the migrant trail,’ De León denounced the incoming Trump administration’s proposed crackdown on immigration and other policies. ‘I will not accept the dystopian American future,’ he said.” You can find all of the winners on the National Book Foundation’s website.
Graphic Novels for Nonfiction Lovers (Book Riot)
When we think of graphic novels, we often immediately think of, well, novels. But people write and illustrate nonfiction too. In Book Riot’s The Stack newsletter, Eileen Gonzalez shares five nonfiction graphic novels that are perfect for anyone looking for something a little different.
100 Notable Books of 2024 (The New York Times)
The New York Times is back with another interactive book list. This time, it’s their notable books of 2024. Readers can mark the number of books read and the number of titles they have on their TBR. Plus, there are these shareable graphics that readers can post on social media. In their nonfiction section of the list, they include Be Ready When Luck Happens by Ina Garten, The Black Utopians by Aaron Robertson, and Connie by Connie Chung.
NPR Names Its Best Books of 2024
I always love seeing the Books We Love list from NPR. They always think of creative ways to feature their list, really making it stand out in a season overflowing with book lists. This year is no exception. A sidebar features different filter options so you can find the perfect book for yourself, or a friend! Their nonfiction highlights include How to Live Free in a Dangerous World by Shayla Lawson, Here After by Amy Lin, What Goes with What by Julia Turshen, and We’re Alone by Edwidge Danticat.
