Graphic Novels for Nonfiction Lovers
I know I can’t be the only one who loves both comic books and nonfiction! If you’re like me — or if you think you would like to be like me, in which case, I congratulate you on your refined taste — here are some reading comps to get you started.
If You Liked A History of the World in 6 Glasses, You Should Read…
Spices and Spuds: How Plants Made Our World by Andy Warner
This sarcastic romp explores how humanity harnessed ten plants to change the course of world history — and how those plants, from mutated corn to cloned potatoes, changed us as well. While the book doesn’t shy away from history’s more unsavory aspects, it’s a fun (and kid-friendly) way to view history.
If You Liked The Book of Five Rings, You Should Read…
The Real Musashi: The Manga Edition by Kozo Kaku, Touru Sugita, and Reiko Taki
Miyamoto Musashi is the most legendary and unconventional fighter in Japanese history. After retiring, he wrote The Book of Five Rings to teach others about the art of both outfighting and out-thinking one’s opponents. While his life is shrouded in myths, this manga biography offers insight into this extraordinary individual. (And you can check out the manga version of The Book of Five Rings, too!)
If You Liked What the Fact?: Finding the Truth in All the Noise, You Should Read…
Killer Underwear Invasion! by Elise Gravel
Media literacy is more important than ever, and it’s never too early to start teaching your kids how to separate fact from fiction. This comic is an accessible way to introduce the topic to readers of all ages while providing actionable advice on how to conduct research and how to support organizations and outlets that behave responsibly.
If You Liked Red Famine, You Should Read…
In the Shadow of Stalin: The Story of Mr. Jones by Andrea Chalupa and Ivan Rodrigues
The prose book devotes a few pages to Gareth Jones, the Welsh journalist who snuck away from his handlers to uncover the truth behind the Soviet-engineered Ukrainian famine of the early 1930s. This graphic novel delves more deeply into his story, which should remind us all of the importance of fearless, truthful journalism.
If You Liked Stamped From the Beginning, You Should Read…
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall and Hugo Martínez
One part memoir and one part history lesson, Wake follows Hall’s attempts to rediscover the many Black women who fought back against their enslavers while grappling with the long-reaching effects of enslavement on her own family.