The Best New Book Releases Out December 24, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

New York City remains one of the best places I’ve ever lived, and it’s partially because I felt so at home there as a reader. Take, for instance, how, once I’d moved away from campus and had to commute a bit, I joined the many train readers. There were even a few times when I looked up to see someone across the aisle reading the same book as me (the two times it happened, the books were Lolita and As I Lay Dying, if you were wondering). Suffice it to say, New York City gets me, and I always love hearing about anything bookish coming out of it.

And this report of the most popular books to be checked out within NYC’s three library systems is the latest bookish tea to catch my attention. It looks at the New York Public Library (which services the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island), the Brooklyn Public Library, and the Queens Public Library, and, surprisingly, they all have different results (though there is some overlap). I do love a good, bookish statistic.