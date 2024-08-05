Books to Read While Watching the Summer Olympics
The 2024 Summer Olympics are underway in Paris, where over 10,000 immensely talented athletes have gathered to compete in 32 different sports. If you’re watching from home, perhaps you’re looking for some sports-centric books to keep you entertained between races, matches, and medal ceremonies. We’ve got you covered! Check out these books to read while watching the Summer Olympics, including memoirs by Olympians, romances and mysteries set at the games, and more.
Personally, I can’t help but tune into the Olympics whenever I have the chance. It’s a joy to watch so many people from across the globe who have worked for years take their once-in-a-lifetime shot at winning gold. I’m a big fan of women’s soccer, so it’s my number one viewing priority. But when there are no soccer matches going on, I’m keeping an eye on exciting (and relatively new) competitions like surfing, skateboarding, and rock climbing.
In this list, you’ll see books about running, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, basketball, soccer, and fencing. But whichever sports you’re prioritizing in your Olympic viewing, these books can show you the incredible amount of training and perseverance it takes to make it to the Olympics, the joys and pains of loving a sport, and the massive international impact of the games.
Memoirs to Read During the Summer Olympics
Just Add Water: My Swimming Life by Katie Ledecky
Ever wondered what kind of dedication and training it takes to become a gold medalist? You’ll hear all about the long road to success in Just Add Water, a new memoir from the athlete who has won more Olympic medals in swimming than any other woman in history, Katie Ledecky. From falling in love with the water as a kid in Maryland to shocking the world by winning her first gold medal as a 15-year-old and the youngest person on the U.S. swimming team, to how she continues to push herself to improve today, Just Add Water is a fascinating look at the determination of one iconic American athlete.
Coming Home by Brittney Griner with Michelle Buford
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and basketball legend Brittney Griner was used to making news for her athletic achievements. But in 2022, she got international attention after being arrested for possessing a small amount of medically prescribed hash oil in Moscow, where she planned to play for a Russian women’s basketball team during the WNBA offseason. The world watched as Griner spent months in a penal colony, trying to fight a corrupt legal system and return home. In her powerful new memoir, Griner sheds light on her harrowing journey and her return to basketball. It’s the perfect book to read between watching Griner’s games at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Proud: Living My American Dream by Ibtihaj Muhammad with Lori L. Tharps
When Ibtihaj Muhammad fell in love with fencing at the age of 12 in New Jersey, she learned that being an African American Muslim girl who wore a hijab meant she would have to work even harder than her wealthy white peers to create space for herself in the sport. But she fought her way to the top, ultimately becoming the first Muslim American woman to win an Olympic medal. In Proud, Muhammad tells the story of how she broke barriers and paved the way for more young athletes to chase their Olympic dreams.
The Race to Be Myself: A Memoir by Caster Semenya
Competing in the Olympics is an incredibly rewarding experience for many athletes, but in the case of runner Caster Semenya, it was a traumatic journey in which her body was brought into the spotlight for public speculation. Semenya trained for years and finally achieved her goal of winning an Olympic gold medal—only to immediately find out that the media was abuzz with questions about her gender, calling her win a “scandal.” After a series of invasive medical tests, Semenya learned she had naturally high levels of testosterone, and the Olympic Committee banned her from competing unless she took drugs to lower her testosterone. In this powerful memoir, Semenya shares her story, from growing up in a rural South African village and running with the boys to breaking records to fighting for her right to participate in the sport she loves.
The Striker and the Clock: On Being in the Game by Georgia Cloepfil
Olympic glory is a huge moment for an athlete—but not every athlete gets to see that dream come true. It takes a serious love of your sport to work toward that bright, shining moment, and there’s a lot of joy and satisfaction to be found away from the awards ceremonies. That’s what former professional soccer player and coach Georgia Cloepfil focuses on in her lyrical, moving ode to the joys and pains of the game. Structured as 90 short musings aligned with the 90 minutes of a soccer match, Cloepfil shares how the sport she loves shaped her life, especially outside of the spotlight. Whether or not you’re a soccer fan, it’s a gorgeously written reflection on life as an athlete that makes for perfect Summer Olympic reading.
Fiction to Read During the Summer Olympics
Let the Games Begin by Rufaro Faith Mazarura
There’s no better way to celebrate the Summer Olympics than by reading a contemporary romance set at the games! Two young British Zimbabweans are both determined to prove themselves at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Greece. Zeke is a runner who has been training to break records and become the world’s fastest man. Olivia is a recent college grad who landed her dream internship with the Olympic Committee. But in the leadup to the games, both Zeke and Olivia find that reality is far from their expectations. As a romantic connection develops between them, Zeke and Olivia realize how much work it will take to get everything they want out of the Summer Olympics—including each other.
Head Over Heels by Hannah Orenstein
This Olympics-centric contemporary romance is more than just a love story; it also contains a thoughtful perspective on the abuse of young gymnasts by coaches and trainers they trust. After years of tireless training to compete, an injury ruins gymnast Avery’s Olympic dreams. Instead, her best friend takes her place, wins gold, and then proceeds to marry their emotionally abusive coach Dimitri. Avery is ready to leave gymnastics behind for good, until a new coach in her hometown named Ryan asks for her help training a talented teenager. Avery finds a new love for her sport—and for Ryan. But when an abuse scandal rocks the gymnastic world, Avery’s careful balance is shaken. It’s a powerful story about healing after trauma and finding new ways to achieve your dreams.
Murder at the Olympics by Lee Strauss
While watching this year’s Olympic drama unfold, step back in time to the 1928 Summer Olympics in Holland with this cozy historical mystery. It’s the first time women have been allowed to compete in the games, and amateur investigator Ginger and her friends have arrived to cheer from the stands. But when an athlete turns up dead, the Dutch police need Ginger’s help to find out what’s afoot. It’s an atmospheric mystery full of twists and turns, all set around a groundbreaking Olympic year.
The Black Jersey by Jorge Zepeda Patterson, translated by Achy Obejas
While The Black Jersey may be set at the Tour de France instead of the Summer Olympics, it still features cyclists from around the globe in a high-stakes competition, which makes it great reading between your Olympic viewing. Military veteran Marc Moreau agrees to join a team at the Tour de France led by his friend, an American cycling star favored to win the race. But then a series of increasingly deadly accidents start knocking out competitors. Marc agrees to help the French police by investigating from the inside. As the accidents continue, Marc notices a pattern of them clearing the way for his team to win, forcing him to question the intentions of his own best friend. It’s a (literally) fast-paced mystery that will keep you on the edge of your (bicycle) seat.
We hope you found some perfect reads to enjoy while watching the Summer Olympics! For more recommendations, check out:
5 Autobiographies of U.S. Olympians
Fiction Books to Fill the Winter Olympics-Sized Hole in Your Heart
Books About Women’s Soccer to Read During the FIFA Women’s World Cup