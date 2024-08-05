Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are underway in Paris, where over 10,000 immensely talented athletes have gathered to compete in 32 different sports. If you’re watching from home, perhaps you’re looking for some sports-centric books to keep you entertained between races, matches, and medal ceremonies. We’ve got you covered! Check out these books to read while watching the Summer Olympics, including memoirs by Olympians, romances and mysteries set at the games, and more.

Personally, I can’t help but tune into the Olympics whenever I have the chance. It’s a joy to watch so many people from across the globe who have worked for years take their once-in-a-lifetime shot at winning gold. I’m a big fan of women’s soccer, so it’s my number one viewing priority. But when there are no soccer matches going on, I’m keeping an eye on exciting (and relatively new) competitions like surfing, skateboarding, and rock climbing.