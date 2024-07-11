Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

Hopefully that pun in the title makes sense: your friendly neighborhood writer is a comic book nerd, not a tennis champion! Whether you like participating in sports or prefer to watch them from the comfort of the couch, I’m sure you’ll find something fun below.

Today’s Riot Rec theme is: tennis ! Wimbledon wraps up this weekend, so let’s introduce ourselves to some comic book characters who live for the game!

Olivia’s after-school D&D club is going along great. Then, disaster: new members want to take the campaign in unexpected directions, and Olivia’s sister doesn’t appreciate all of the hard work that goes into being a Dungeon Master. Should Olivia continue to resist change or learn to embrace it?

This extremely long-running series (since the late 1990s!) follows Detective “Conan,” a teen detective trapped in a child’s body. Despite this setback, he continues to solve crimes, from your typical murders and robberies to strange goings-on at his elementary school.

The Prince of Tennis Volume One by Takeshi Konomi Tennis prodigy Ryoma knows how to win a game. When it comes to getting along with his fellow students, however, he struggles. He already has a reputation as a pompous know-it-all — and, yes, some people are just jealous of his youth and talent. Can Ryoma keep up his winning streak while also improving his people skills?

Sirius: Twin Stars by Ana C. Sánchez All Dani has ever wanted to do is follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a tennis champion. When a heart condition cuts short her promising career, Dani heads out to the coast to get away from it all. There, she meets Blanca, a budding astronomer who shows Dani that there is more to life than tennis — and that she can still do great things even after facing such a letdown.

Between Wimbledon and the upcoming Olympics, there’s a lot of sports stuff going on this July! I will try not to flood you with sports-related comics in the coming weeks, but I’m sure there will be a little something for you Olympics fans…

