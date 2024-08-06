8 Great Romance Novels Starring Teachers

Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci

Avon Books Quirky, free-spirited Valerie Marquez couldn’t more different than uptight, by-the-book Andrew Wexler, which makes sharing a kindergarten classroom wall a nightmare. But during the end-of the school year party, their shared tension morphs into a wild one-night stand. What neither expected was the surprise consequence of that night. A baby. And, if sharing a wall with her nemesis was hard, sharing a classroom with him, while she’s feeling hormonal and hungry, is much harder. Turns out that co-teaching isn’t the hardest test they’ll face. Trying not to fall in love with her baby daddy is much harder.

The last thing on a teacher’s mind when they go to school is romance. They think about lesson plans, PTA meetings, distracted students, that unholy pile of papers to grade…All the hallmarks of teaching life. When juggling all that chaos, whether they will meet The One is usually not top of mind — not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

But you know who does think of romance and teachers in the same sentence? A lot of romance writers. And so today, I come to you with eight swoon-worthy romance novels starring educators. They may be elementary school teachers, high school teachers, or college professors. They may be sports coaches. What they all have in common is that they feature teachers who find love and, it goes without saying, their hard-earned happily ever after.

On this list, you will find: teachers who fall in love with other teachers, high school coaches who fall in love with other coaches, teachers who fall in love with parents, and one professor who falls in love with a former student. Although school may not be the main setting of all these novels, I can promise you that you’ll never think of school the same way again.

Hot for Teacher (Richardson Sibling Trilogy #1) by Monique Fisher Who among us hasn’t had a one-night stand with a handsome stranger who turned out to be our son’s new teacher? Oh, none of us? Sorry, Latrice, you’re on your own.

Office Hours by Katrina Jackson Teaching life isn’t easy, which Dr. Deja Evans knows with resounding clarity. But one of the bright spots is that it brings her into contact (sort of) with Dr. Alejandro Mendoza, her unrequited crush. Only…it doesn’t seem so unrequited anymore.

How You Get the Girl by Anita Kelly Julie coaches a high school basketball team. When former basketball star Elle becomes her assistant coach, she finds both a teammate and someone who can help her dust off her rusty dating skills. But does she really want to date anyone else?

Silver Lining by Chassilyn Hamilton Thirty-year-old Camryn joins a singles cruise with zero intention of leaving with a new partner. But that might change when she runs into Sylvester Cameron, her former college professor.

Lucky Bounce by Cait Nary Grad school teaches a lot of educational principles, but what to do when you have a crush on a student’s father is not one of them. When kindergarten teacher Ezekiel meets professional hockey player Spencer, Ezekiel really wishes they did.

Teach Me (There’s Something About Marysburg #1) by Olivia Dade Rose has a reputation as an ice queen. And she is determined to be one towards Martin, a new teacher who was given her beloved world history classes. Alas, Martin is warm. Warm enough to thaw even the coldest ice queen.

Caught Running by Madeleine Urban and Abigail Roux What happens when a jock (Jake) and a nerd (Brandon) both grow up to become teachers at the same school? Why, they fall in love, of course.

Stroke of Enticement (Psy-Changeling #3.5) by Nalini Singh Annie is a shy young teacher. Too shy to date a dominant leopard changeling. But Zach knows shy isn’t weak, and he knows from the beginning that she’s the only one for him. This is part of the Psy-Changeling series, but you can jump in here!

Are you in the market for romances featuring professionals? What about doctors in particular?