Taylor Swift Is Coming for Publishing, and More News

Upcoming Titles

John Green is publishing a new nonfiction book in March 2025.

Ruth Ware is publishing a sequel to The Woman in Cabin 10 next year.

Ally Carter is publishing The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold in August 2025.

Jim O’Heir (aka Jerry/Garry/Larry from Parks and Rec) has written a tribute book about his time on the show. Brb, buying 10 million copies for my friends and family members.