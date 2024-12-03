a gold book surrounded by glitter
Taylor Swift Is Coming for Publishing, and More News

Here are the last library-relevant news stories, including Taylor Swift's foray into publishing, upcoming releases to watch, and more.

What’s up, Library Land? I have some new book announcements, more “Best of the Year” lists, and a vast assortment of publishing industry updates, since pretty much everything feels like it’s up in the air right now.

Upcoming Titles

John Green is publishing a new nonfiction book in March 2025.

Ruth Ware is publishing a sequel to The Woman in Cabin 10 next year.

Ally Carter is publishing The Blonde Who Came In From the Cold in August 2025.

Jim O’Heir (aka Jerry/Garry/Larry from Parks and Rec) has written a tribute book about his time on the show. Brb, buying 10 million copies for my friends and family members.

Best of 2024 Lists

Here’s Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024!

And here are some more Best of the Year lists from Amazon, Crime Reads (gothic fiction), Kirkus (fiction, nonfiction), Time, and Washington Post (plus fiction, nonfiction, SFF, mysteries, thrillers, romance, and historical fiction).

Barnes & Noble has announced their 2024 Book of the Year.

What’s Happening in the Publishing Industry?

Politics

The VP of marketing at Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group posted a pro-Trump graphic on her personal social media the day after the election, and authors and industry professionals quickly raised concerns.

How will the publishing industry respond to Trump 2.0?

Diversity & Representation

Penguin Random House released their diversity report for 2024.

We Need Diverse Books reflects on its first 10 years.

Jamie Oliver’s children’s book has been pulled from shelves after receiving strong backlash for how the story depicted Indigenous Australians.

Why representation in publishing matters.

AI

Microsoft has signed an AI-learning deal with HarperCollins, but authors and agents have big questions. (I have questions too…like, “Are you serious??”)

A new study shows that people prefer ChatGPT-generated poetry compared to poetry written by…you know…actual humans.

Can AI replace literary translators?

Magic Story, an AI-powered media platform for children, has launched a customized books and subscription platform.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is coming for book publishing.

All in all, I think we can expect a lot of major changes in publishing next year.