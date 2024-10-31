Luck of the Draw: Tarot-Inspired Bookish Gifts
There are so many intersections of interest within the bookish world, and the cross between reading and tarot is one of my favorites. The imagery rampant in tarot cards and their interpretation lends itself to a celebration of genres, tropes, and the common language that readers seek each other out. There’s nothing like the disappointment when you DNF the latest book from your TBR that everyone else is rating 5 stars. If you understood that sentence, you’re in the right place. Reading as a hobby is a big part of many people’s identities, so it fits that bookish people would be called to the heavy symbolism of a tarot card when proclaiming their tendencies to the world.
With this in mind, I’ve had a great time gathering some bookish tarot gifts. As I browsed, I was amused by the depth of what was available. There are classic tarot references like The Reader and The Librarian, but I really enjoy some of the newer additions to the parlance, such as The Smut, The Tropes, and The Mood Reader. Whether you’re looking for a traditional, elaborate design, or something more sleek and simple, the bookish tarot options are overflowing on shirts, mugs, pins, totes, and all manner of swag that makes a reader’s heart beat faster. Read on below to find something to gift, something to keep, or a little bit of both.
Three-Card Bookish Tarot Sweatshirt: This pretty sweatshirt breaks away from the classic motifs with pastel colors and tarot cards representing the hallmarks of an avid romance reader. Available in sizes S-XXL, $30+
Black Skeleton Tarot Card T-shirt: A classic is a classic, and this shirt, with its floral skeleton imagery and frank The Reader tarot card, is as classic as it gets. Available in sized S-4XL, $39+
The Shelver Tarot Enamel Pin: An ode to our comrades in cardigans, this enamel pin is perfect for the library worker in your life. $12
Book and Coffee Tarot Earrings: The classic pairing of books and coffee shines in this set of earrings. The simple wood-burned design is a sweet touch. The wearer of these earrings is straightforward and knows what they want: books and coffee. Stat. $12
Black Bookish Tarot Glasses: These striking black glasses will bring a touch of gothic whimsy to your kitchen or home bar. Celebrate your preferred romance trope in style. $25
The Reader Tarot Blanket: While so many pieces of reader swag can seem of the moment, this gorgeous throw blanket will surely stand the test of time. Curl up and read! $86+
The TBR Tarot Sticker: There can never, ever be too many stickers. Shout out your To Be Read pile with this bright tarot sticker. $4
The Introvert Tarot Sticker: I was drawn to the modern spin on this tarot sticker linking introverts and audiobooks. Holographic, checker-designed, and with a funky font, this sticker brings the mash-up of tarot and reading into the current times. $4
Hopefully, you’ve found something to satisfy the tarot-loving reader in your life. Are you looking for similar gifts? Check out this list of tarot-themed bookish goodies. Happy shopping, and happy reading!