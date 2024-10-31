Luck of the Draw: Tarot-Inspired Bookish Gifts

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

There are so many intersections of interest within the bookish world, and the cross between reading and tarot is one of my favorites. The imagery rampant in tarot cards and their interpretation lends itself to a celebration of genres, tropes, and the common language that readers seek each other out. There’s nothing like the disappointment when you DNF the latest book from your TBR that everyone else is rating 5 stars. If you understood that sentence, you’re in the right place. Reading as a hobby is a big part of many people’s identities, so it fits that bookish people would be called to the heavy symbolism of a tarot card when proclaiming their tendencies to the world.

With this in mind, I’ve had a great time gathering some bookish tarot gifts. As I browsed, I was amused by the depth of what was available. There are classic tarot references like The Reader and The Librarian, but I really enjoy some of the newer additions to the parlance, such as The Smut, The Tropes, and The Mood Reader. Whether you’re looking for a traditional, elaborate design, or something more sleek and simple, the bookish tarot options are overflowing on shirts, mugs, pins, totes, and all manner of swag that makes a reader’s heart beat faster. Read on below to find something to gift, something to keep, or a little bit of both.