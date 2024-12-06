Have Yourself a Merry Little Superhero Christmas Episode

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky. View All posts by Eileen Gonzalez

The holiday season is officially upon us, and you know what that means: Christmas episodes! Many superhero cartoons devote at least one episode to showing how our heroes celebrate the day (or try to avoid it). For this list, I decided to stick with regular episodes rather than specials. Sorry, Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight! It’s still early in the month, so you have plenty of time to work your way through all of these Christmas-themed episodes, arranged in more-or-less chronological order by air date!

Show: Batman: The Animated Series

Episode Title: “Christmas with the Joker”

Air Date: November 13, 1992

What’s This Got to Do With Christmas?: The Joker hijacks a TV station and forces some unhappy hostages to celebrate the season with him. He also sings That Song. You know the one. Show: Freakazoid!

Episode Title: “The Chip, Parts I and II”

Air Date: November 4 and November 11, 1995

What’s This Got to Do With Christmas?: Our hero’s origin story revolves around him receiving an incredibly nerdy Christmas gift. Show: X-Men: The Animated Series

Episode Title: “Have Yourself a Morlock Little X-Mas”

Air Date: December 23, 1995

What’s This Got to Do With Christmas?: Jubilee makes Wolverine go Christmas shopping! And the team also gets some nice intangible gifts for the Morlocks. Big props on the title, too. The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic’s best posts, picked for you.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Show: The New Batman Adventures

Episode Title: “Holiday Knights”

Air Date: September 13, 1997 (why?)

What’s This Got to Do With Christmas?: Harley, Ivy, and Batgirl all go Christmas shopping. Guess which two steal someone else’s money to do it. Show: X-Men: Evolution

Episode Title: “On Angel’s Wing”

Air Date: December 15, 2001

What’s This Got to Do With Christmas?: While Angel makes his only appearance in this series, Rogue and Cyclops discuss religion. Show: Static Shock

Episode Title: “Frozen Out”

Air Date: February 23, 2002 (why?!)

What’s This Got to Do With Christmas?: Static learns the true meaning of Christmas…and Hanukkah…and Ramadan…AND Kwanzaa! Show: Justice League

Episode Title: “Comfort and Joy”

Air Date: December 13, 2003

What’s This Got to Do With Christmas?: The various League members get into snowball fights, go toy shopping, and open lead-wrapped presents (that last one may just be Superman).