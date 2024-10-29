So. Many. Book Links.
Fairly quiet on the books news front today (and I would expect it to be this way for awhile for reasons you can probably guess and are feeling yourself. Nervous), so I am clear out my digital pockets with a bunch of stuff I have saved for Today in Books, but don’t have much to say about this to say except: “Huh this is pretty interesting. I bet some people will be into this.”
So consider that appended to each of the links below:
‘Reading Lolita in Tehran’ Sees Israel-Iran Filmmaking Collaboration Bear Fruit Amid Escalating Conflict: ‘Hate Will Not Work’ [Variety]
New Jersey State Senate passes bill intended to halt book bans, protect librarians [New Jersey Monitor]
Halloween Costumes for Writers [Gabino Iglesias on Substack]
AI Slop Is Flooding Medium [Wired]
What is the Point of Epigraphs, Anyway? [The Walrus]
Siri Hustvedt to write a book about her late husband Paul Auster [The Guardian]
The Names of Library Carts at the Austin Public Library [via Austin Kleon on X]
The Last Gentleman [New York Magazine]
Jeff VanderMeer’s Nightmare Fuel [Esquire]
How Aleksei Navalny’s Prison Diaries Got Published [The New York Times]
Are You a Font Expert? [Norton]
At Stanford, a Change to Creative Writing Feels Personal {The Chronicle of Higher Education]
The Older You Get, the Less Time You Have for Bad Books [LitHub]
