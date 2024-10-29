So. Many. Book Links.

Today in Books

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Fairly quiet on the books news front today (and I would expect it to be this way for awhile for reasons you can probably guess and are feeling yourself. Nervous), so I am clear out my digital pockets with a bunch of stuff I have saved for Today in Books, but don’t have much to say about this to say except: “Huh this is pretty interesting. I bet some people will be into this.”

So consider that appended to each of the links below:

‘Reading Lolita in Tehran’ Sees Israel-Iran Filmmaking Collaboration Bear Fruit Amid Escalating Conflict: ‘Hate Will Not Work’ [Variety]

New Jersey State Senate passes bill intended to halt book bans, protect librarians [New Jersey Monitor]

Halloween Costumes for Writers [Gabino Iglesias on Substack]

AI Slop Is Flooding Medium [Wired]

A Controversial Rare-Book Dealer Tries to Rewrite His Own Ending [The New Yorker]

As a new Smiley novel is published by John le Carré’s son, when does looking after an author’s legacy turn into money-grubbing? [The Times]

What is the Point of Epigraphs, Anyway? [The Walrus]

Siri Hustvedt to write a book about her late husband Paul Auster [The Guardian]

The Names of Library Carts at the Austin Public Library [via Austin Kleon on X]

The Last Gentleman [New York Magazine]

Dog Man Movie Is Here to Swoop In and Rescue the Children’s Book Business [BusinessWeek]

The Novelists Who Nearly Gave Up [The Guardian]

Jeff VanderMeer’s Nightmare Fuel [Esquire]

How Aleksei Navalny’s Prison Diaries Got Published [The New York Times]

Are You a Font Expert? [Norton]

At Stanford, a Change to Creative Writing Feels Personal {The Chronicle of Higher Education]

The Older You Get, the Less Time You Have for Bad Books [LitHub]

