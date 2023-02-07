These Snarky Jane Austen Goods are More Than Tolerable

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jane Austen gets a lot of praise and attention for her love stories, and while I do enjoy the enemies-to-lovers dynamic of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy and the romantic banter between Emma Woodhouse and Mr. Knightly, I think that Jane Austen’s work tends to be pigeon-holed as romances. The reality is that Austen’s books are as satirical as they are romantic, and they poked a lot of fun at social norms and expectations even as they told some truly romantic stories.

Jane Austen was also a genuinely funny person with a very dry sense of humor — you can see it in the dialogue she gives Mr. Bennet, in the sly authorial voice that is present in many of her novels, and of course, in her surviving letters, particularly those she wrote her sister Cassandra. If Jane Austen were alive today, I bet she’d be the author of some really great memes…and I definitely think she’d approve of these snarky, sarcastic, and funny goods that give a sly nod to some of her funniest lines and characters, and showcase that her characters are as beloved for their wits as they are for their memorable romances!

I Have Never Desired Your Good Opinion Mug ($20): Is it bad that I want to buy this mug and keep it on my desk at work?

Sarcastic Jane Austen Valentines ($6): These instant download Valentines bring me instant gratification.

Positively Medieval Quote Print ($18): I don’t like the mud-shaming here but “positively medieval” might have to be my new insult. Thanks, Caroline Bingley.

What Excellent Boiled Potatoes Tea Towel ($25): Show me an Austen fan who doesn’t need this in their kitchen!

Jane Austen’s Bad Boys Mug ($27): Come on, you know an Austen fan who loves Wickham and Willoughby more than anything…

Snarky Pemberley Scented Candle ($26): So pretty and funny, you might never want to burn it.

Future Prospects Mug ($16): We are channeling our inner Charlotte Lucas with this mug.

