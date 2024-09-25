Shakespearean Women Get Their Own Story

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Shakespeare has his reputation as a master of the English language for a reason. You don’t have your plays put on for centuries without due talent. But that’s not to say some of the plays don’t have their problems. Shakespeare was writing in the 1600s when Elizabeth I was queen of England and foul humours were thought to cause sickness. What I’m saying is, they didn’t exactly have everything figured out. Some of the plays hold up quite well, but others are rife with racism, antisemitism, and sexism that is decidedly unappealing to modern readers.

Fortunately, one of the beautiful things about literature is that it’s always being retold. Shakespeare himself was often retelling tales from history, mythology, and literature, so why shouldn’t his plays get the retelling treatment as well? It only seems fair. From Sapphic Shakespeare retellings to contemporary takes on the Bard, retellings can refresh Shakespeare’s stories in any number of ways. Especially for the characters who were, shall we say, done a bit dirty by the Bard, getting a fresh take is the least we could offer. They’re not substitutes for the originals but rather offer an enhanced reading experience for those who have already read Shakespeare and want to explore nuances and different takes. Retellings couldn’t exist without the originals.