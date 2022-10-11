Time for a Shakespeare character quiz! Whether you love Shakespeare or find him overrated, it’s hard to argue with his mastery at creating interesting characters. Some are characters we love, like his strong female characters Viola and Beatrice. Others are characters we love to hate, like the evil Macbeth or somewhat whiny Hamlet. But all of them are complex and interesting. And the popularity of plays over centuries have turned them into archetypal figures within literature and pop culture.

I think it is the characters that bring us back to Shakespeare over and over again, more than the plots. These characters have so much humanity within them. Very few of them are all good or all bad. And so when we read a Shakespeare script or watch a play performed we are able to see ourselves within these characters. Which Shakespeare character are you most like? By answering the 10 questions in this Shakespeare character quiz, you will get the answer. With hundreds of characters to choose from, I could only pick eight options for answers. But even if you don’t feel 100% simpatico with your result, the answer will start to point you in the right direction. Or maybe it will just be a fun distraction for a few minutes. Whatever experience you are looking for, I hope you go forth and enjoy merrily!

Hamlet from Hamlet: You are thoughtful, philosophical, and loyal to the people you love. You are a true believer in the quest for justice. Your mind is one of your biggest strengths, but when you spend too much time ruminating on the same issue it can become one of your biggest weaknesses. Spend a little less time considering “to be or not to be” and a little more time thinking about what you want to do with your one wild and precious life.

Puck from A Midsummer Night's Dream: You are a funny, mischievous prankster who loves to stir things up. Some people might call you mean or meddling, but those people just can't take a joke! Right? Hold on to your fun-loving nature. But make sure your practical jokes aren't motivated by revenge or jealousy, or things might go too far.

Beatrice from Much Ado About Nothing: You are an intelligent, independent, feisty person who never backs down from a good verbal sparing match. Some people call you cynical. But you prefer the term realist. Maybe you are a little quick to judge people. But in general, you are a good judge of character and you just want to protect yourself and the people you love. Stay away from any men trying to stop your mouth with a kiss…unless you really, really want them to!

Juliet from Romeo and Juliet: You are kind, gentle, and wise beyond your years. In fact, chances are you've been called an old soul at least once. Sometimes people underestimate you as innocent, naïve, and quiet. But you are ready to fight for the people you believe in and your own future happiness (even if it doesn't always work out for the best in the end).

Romeo from Romeo and Juliet: You are a true romantic who loves to be in love. While other people around you are focused on social position, feuds, and revenge, you would rather think of romance, poetry, and seduction. This will only intensify once you meet your soulmate (because of course you believe in soulmates). Hopefully, things will work out better for you in the real world than they did for Romeo in the play.

Macbeth from Macbeth: There's no way to sugarcoat this news. You might be one of the cruelest, most murderous villains in all of literature. On the other hand, you might just be an ambitious creature trying to reach the fullest extent of your potential. Only time will tell!

Viola from Twelfth Night: You are a clever, resilient person who never gives up. Thinking outside the box is perfectly within your wheelhouse. And even though your schemes can lead to some unconventional situations, they help you survive and thrive in the midst of upheaval and even danger. You hold onto your secrets tightly. But letting someone in to your inner world, once you know they are truly worth it, is an important part of finding your happy ending.

Fool from King Lear: People around you can be so distracted by your wit and sarcasm that they don't see the loyal, honest, honorable person underneath. You stick with the people you love through whatever they are going through, no matter what. Your sense of humor is amazing, but your kindness matters even more.

I hope you enjoyed this Shakespeare character quiz, even if you got Macbeth! You can always take it again. Or for more fun explorations of the Bard, take a look at the words Shakespeare invented and discover which Shakespeare retelling you should read.