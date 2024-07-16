Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

Alvina Chamberland is quick to admit that the phrase likely isn’t completely original. “I’m sure other people have uttered it before — I don’t believe we ever really fully ‘invent’ anything,” Chamberland said when asked about the origin of the phrase. “But I personally haven’t encountered it before.”

This spring, Swedish American author Alvina Chamberland released her English-language debut, Love the World Or Get Killed Trying , a brilliant, fiery work of autofiction about a transgender woman on the cusp of 30 traveling alone through Iceland, Paris, and Berlin. The publisher’s marketing copy describes the book as “an urgent wildfire scream-of-consciousness, cry-of-love manifesto,” which certainly got my attention. After reading and sitting with the novel for a while, I kept returning to this turn of phrase, “scream of consciousness”. It’s a visceral, irreverent term that perfectly encapsulates Chamberland’s narrative voice. But what is a scream-of-consciousness book? Where did the phrase come from? Are there others like it? I spoke with Alvina Chamberland about Love the World Or Get Killed Trying, scream-of-consciousness prose, and other works to which it might apply.

Indeed, a Google search of the term “scream of consciousness” turns up a few poems, along with vintage videos of snowboarders and a shade of matte red eye makeup. But it’s certainly not the subject of academic papers or an established literary genre with delineated borders. It’s a twist on stream of consciousness, a narrative device that takes the shape of a meandering inner monologue of a protagonist.

“For me, scream of consciousness came as a combination between cry of love/scream of love and stream of consciousness,” Chamberland elaborated. “It differs from the latter as the latter solely denotes the stream running through one’s consciousness. However a scream of consciousness further indicates a grave urgency, a necessity to cry and scream it all out in order to not be eaten alive by it.”

Scream of Consciousness and Love the World Or Get Killed Trying Love the World Or Get Killed Trying is undeniably a primal scream of a book. Chamberland doesn’t shy away from the everyday horrors of existing as a trans woman in a straight cis male world. We experience trauma, fear, and plenty of mistreatment through protagonist Alvina’s eyes (yes, the protagonist shares a name with the author, further blurring the lines between fact and fiction).

In Reading Color Newsletter A weekly newsletter focusing on literature by and about people of color!



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The most powerful and immersive aspect of the book is the internal monologue style of the narrative voice, at turns furious, curious, hilarious, and heartbreaking. We see other characters treating Alvina as a fetish, an oddity, a scapegoat, a subject of pity, rarely as just a woman trying to explore the world on her own. But through Alvina’s eyes, we see her as the brilliant artist and chaotically, emotionally complex being she is, even when it’s painful to watch. The book is truly a scream of consciousness, impossible to ignore. As Alvina says to the reader in a moment breaking the fourth wall, “If it gives you a headache to read, what do you think it’s like to live?”

I asked Chamberland about her approach to writing the book. “I only write when I have something that feels deep, or beautiful, or terrible inside of me that needs to come out for me to sustain any form of equilibrium,” she shared. “Writing is not an occupation for me, something I do as a job. I insist on keeping the passion of an amateur. I want to continue writing from the same place I did when I was 19 and fell madly in love with a zest that was too much to handle for both him and me. That’s the personal and poetic level.”

“And as a straight trans woman, there are just so many things to be furious and despairing about, structurally,” Chamberland continued. “So much true, deep love that breaks apart due to straight men’s lack of courage, so many precarities coming from other people’s stereotypes and projections — about our strong femininity rendering us incompetent, about us being victims rather than knowledge bearers. We know society’s various sides and undersides much better than most, and often have to scream to be heard.”