The Best Sci-Fi Novellas You’ve Read This Year

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

The Read Harder Halfway Check-In Survey generated a ton of useful information, but the best part has been looking through your favorite books you’ve read for the challenge so far this year.

One of the tasks that was the most successful in terms of inspiring your favorite reads of the year was task #5: Read a sci-fi novella. Eight of you read your favorite book of the year based on that task — including two people who answered with the Murderbot series by Martha Wells, so that’s the clear winner!