School-Set Murder Mystery, Timely Nonfiction, Backlist Mystery Series To Know + News!

For fans of timely nonfiction!

This is my current audiobook read, and it is eye-opening, to say the least. I picked it up because my state’s primary election ballot in August had so many sheriffs running for both parties that I had to do research like I was preparing for the SATs just to even come close to making a dent in the pile of I-know-nothing-about-this. I suspect that most people don’t know the history and current state of the position of sheriff—including the rise of the constitutional sheriff movement—and it is something everyone should know about, especially this close to an election that will have many sheriff positions on the ballot.