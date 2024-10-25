Save Public Libraries and Schools By Voting Down-Ballot: Book Censorship News, October 25, 2024

One of the most crucial things you can do to save democratic institutions is to vote for board seats and other down-ballot initiatives.

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

As has always been the case, but even more in focus the last half-decade, public institutions like libraries and schools are on the ballot. We’re less than two weeks out from the election, and while many have already voted early, most people will be hitting the polls between now and November 5. But as important as the top of the ballot is in elections—Book Riot has endorsed Kamala Harris for president because of how important this is in 2024 especially—down-ballot races across the nation have as much, if not more, impact on your everyday life. This is especially true when it comes to elections in your community for school and/or library boards. If you’ve been reading Literary Activism, you know this has been the same drum beat since this weekly column began, and it was emphasized again as one of the most potent things you can do to end book bans and censorship earlier this year.