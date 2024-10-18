Book Challenges Are Financial Strains on Libraries—That’s The Point: Book Censorship News, October 18, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

The argument is straightforward: if you would not have purchased the “inappropriate” material in the first place, then you would not need to spend all of this money on the process of reviewing the material. Taxpayer money is at stake and poorly stewarded from start to finish. It’s a circular argument.

Back in 2021 and 2022, I wrote a lot about how book bans weren’t about the books specifically. They’re about the ways those books can be used as a tool to do a lot more damage and they’re one arm of a many-tentacled approach in the march toward authoritarianism. Book removals allow erasure of entire swaths of people—marginalized people specifically—and book challenges and subsequent book bans are a convenient tool for destabilizing and defunding public institutions like schools and libraries.

Books being challenged are not, of course, inappropriate. The complaints are driven by a white supremacist ideology, and that same ideology is purposefully driving narratives and policies that are defunding these institutions. Look at states like Arizona and Iowa, where public voucher schemes moved through state legislation and have now permitted these same book banners to steal request money meant for public schools so they can enroll their students in the school of their choice. These schools are overwhelmingly politically motivated or angled, benefitting from a pool of taxpayer money that should be going to schools with guidelines and requirements beneficial to the public but instead are going to private and often unregulated interests. In Iowa, it’s caused at least one public school to close despite no change in private school enrollment statewide, and in Arizona, these vouchers have essentially bankrupted the state.

Back in early 2022, I wrote about the importance of talking about the cost of book bans. The numbers were quick and dirty and meant to both inform the general reader and encourage libraries to update their collection policies to address the financial burden mass challenges place upon their limited budgets. Now, two and a half years later, we have actual numbers coming from districts nationwide on how much this swell of book challenges and bans is costing taxpayers—most of whom have no interest in banning books and who believe book bans infringe on their rights as parents. The numbers are a reminder of how much money book banning—perennially and statistically unpopular with the vast majority of American adults—is wasting taxpayer money.

This is far from comprehensive, and these numbers come from a snapshot in time when the reports were issued. That means these numbers are higher now if reviews are still in motion.

And here’s the thing: once these vouchers are made possible and used to send students to schools that have no oversight or regulations like their public school counterparts have, none of the books on the shelves in those schools will face this kind of challenge. The laws about books in schools apply only to public institutions, so these people get to double-dip by robbing districts with their complaints and then robbing them of their funding through vouchers.

