Sarah Michelle Gellar Cast in ‘Dexter’ Prequel Series ‘Original Sin’

Lao She is an academic in London during the 1920s, and the most excitement in his life is the novel he’s working on. That is, until Bertrand Russell summons him and asks him for a favor: they’ll go to the prison that is keeping Judge Dee and he’ll swap places with Dee, then once Dee is gone, Lao will exclaim he’s not Dee. It doesn’t go as planned, but it does lead to Dee and Lao teaming up to solve the murder of a shop owner who was killed with a sword from his store. Dee will jump straight into detective mode, and fighting mode, while Lao will be his Watson!

Why I loved it: The balance of history mixed with the mystery, the action scenes, the Sherlock/Watson partnership of two opposite personalities, and the excellent narrator (Daniel York Loh) on the audiobook! If there’s a sequel, I’m in!

Fun fact: “Dee and Lao are based on real people as well, though they lived 1,200 years apart. Dee is based on Di Ren Jie, a magistrate who lived during the early Tang Dynasty, while Lao was the pen name of a Manchu intellectual.” —From the Sun Sentinel.