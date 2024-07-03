Recommending Sapphic Books Based On Lyrics Stuck in My Head

Why this lyric is lodged in my brain: I discovered this in an incredibly nerdy way: I was watching an interview with Liam O’Brien about his D&D character Caleb Widogast, and he mentioned this song as matching the character. It’s such a good pairing with that character and his arc. Caleb has tried to isolate himself to keep from being hurt, and throughout the Mighty Nein Critical Role campaign, he slowly opens up to other people again. I am someone who is open and vulnerable to a fault with other people, so this line is such a great encapsulation of how it can sometimes feel like total isolation would be a relief, freed from the expectations and complications of other people — but it’s a fantasy that can never actually be achieved, and it shouldn’t be.

Why I picked this book: This is probably the book that made me feel the most uncomfortably “seen” as I read it. The main character is writing letters to her ex-girlfriend, desperately pining for her even as she wonders if her ex ever actually liked her. I had to keep closing the book and taking breaks because it felt like seeing the part of myself I most try to cover up — the most embarrassing, needy element of my personality. I think Valerie would also relate to this lyric of how not loving anyone sometimes seems like it would be a relief. It looks like this has gone out of print, but the ebook was available recently, so hopefully, it will reappear again soon.