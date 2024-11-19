The 8 Best Romances About Returning Home

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom.

Coming home is one of the most familiar themes in romance books. It’s beautiful to watch characters return to their roots and consider how their past has led them to their present and might still change their future. Hometown romances offer delightful settings for character growth and explorations of family. And in many cases, they’re just plain fun. We’ve got eight of the best romances about returning home for your reading pleasure. Whether these books’ protagonists are thrilled to return home or dreading the problems they thought they’d left behind for good, they’re in for nostalgia, big surprises, and a new chance at love.

You’ll find all kinds of hometowns among these dreamy love stories: Hallmark-style snowy villages at the holidays, big cities with an intimate family vibe, farming towns touched by a little magic, far-flung hometowns that require flying across the globe, and a beachside cottage that proves home is more of a state of mind than an actual place you grew up. Many of these are second-chance romances where returning home involves running into a former love interest and finding out the spark between them is still going strong. In some cases, a familiar place leads the protagonist to an unfamiliar face. If you love stories involving family, quirky towns, and strong character growth arcs, these romances about returning home are for you.

Where We End and Begin by Jane Igharo Jane Igharo’s Where We End and Begin is a gorgeous, moving romance that asks: Is destiny real? And if so, what happens if the decisions we’ve made have pushed us off the path to our destiny? Dunni and Obinna were high school sweethearts who thought their love would last forever. But they were torn apart by complicated circumstances that led Dunni to Seattle, where she has a career in science and a new fiancé. When Dunni returns to her Nigerian hometown for a friend’s wedding after twelve years away, she realizes her spark with Obinna never really went out. Does her true future lie ahead with her fiancé, or in the place she thought she’d left for good? The story’s twists, turns, and burning passion make it an unforgettable journey.

Second Chances in New Port Stephen by TJ Alexander Returning to your family and hometown can be fraught when you’re trans, especially if that hometown is in Florida. But for some people, like struggling comedian Eli Ward, it can also be surprisingly healing and full of new opportunities. New Port Stephen is the last place Eli wanted to spend the holidays, but he’s secretly renting out his NYC apartment for some quick cash and needs somewhere to stay, and his parents’ house is free. He figures he’ll hide out for a month then get the hell out of Florida — until he runs into his high school ex-boyfriend Nick, who’s now a hot single dad. It turns out there’s a lot to love in New Port Stephen that Eli can now see through fresh eyes. This is a beautiful love story packed with big laughs and a few tears, set amidst a quirky Floridian Christmas in a complicated hometown.

All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim Quito Cruz left his California hometown to become a composer in NYC. But lacking inspiration to write something new, lately he’s been spending more time playing piano bars than fulfilling his dream. Quito’s dad asks him to put together a charity concert in his hometown, and he specifically requests Emmett Aoki, Quito’s jock friend from high school who’s now a huge star, and the guy Quito hasn’t been able to forget since one magical night in college. When Emmett agrees and they start working together, Quito realizes Emmett may be what was missing in his creative process all along. You’ll fall in love with Quito, Emmett, their families, and their music in this tender hometown romance.

Happy Place by Emily Henry Sometimes home is less about your childhood family house and more about the people and places that shape your happiest memories. In Emily Henry’s Happy Place, home is a cottage in Maine where Wyn and Harriet have returned each summer for over a decade to meet up with their closest friends. But this summer, they’re hiding a secret: Wyn and Harriet’s “perfect” marriage fell apart six months ago. They haven’t had the heart to ruin the trip by telling their friends, especially since the friend’s parents who own the cottage are putting it up for sale, and this is their last chance to tell it goodbye. Can they hide the truth from the people who know them best? Happy Place is an ode to found family and the friendships that feel like home.

Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland Sage Flores has been running from her family and the flower farm where she grew up since the devastating death of her sister eight years ago. Even more, she’s been running from the strange powers bestowed upon all women of the Flores family. After a series of personal setbacks, Sage begrudgingly returns home and accepts a job at Cranberry Rose Company using her natural talent for identifying and caring for plants. But she’ll have to do it with the guy who broke her heart in high school, Tennessee Reyes. As Sage tries to get along with Tennessee, adjusts to her new job, and reconnects with her family, she discovers her long-suppressed power to commune with growing things. Witch of Wild Things is a stunning magical realism romance about growing in unexpected directions.

In the Event of Love by Courtney Kae There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when a career scandal gives you a compelling reason to hide out in a small town to save your image. Morgan Ross plans flashy celebrity events in L.A., but after her name ends up in the headlines in a very unflattering way, Morgan returns to Fern Falls and decides to use her skills for good by planning a fundraiser to save her small hometown from a corporate takeover. To do so, she’ll have to work with her former best friend Rachel Reed, whose family owns the local Christmas tree farm. The problem is, Morgan and Rachel shared one magical kiss years ago that ruined their friendship and is still distractingly stuck in Morgan’s head. Morgan is determined to plan the perfect holiday fundraiser and save her family’s town without getting her heart broken by Rachel. But there’s something romantic about the holiday spirit that makes that harder than it seems. It’s a delightful holiday romance where the small hometown is a character of its own.

Full Exposure by Thien-Kim Lam For boudoir photographer Josie Parks, New Orleans is a fun vacation destination from her home in Washington, D.C. (Well, it can be a vacation destination, since her client canceled her shoot last minute and it’s too late to change her trip.) For Spencer Pham, New Orleans is home, where he’s returning after 12 years away to finally make his dream documentary about the first Vietnamese Mardi Gras krewe, founded by his family. Josie makes a smashing first impression on Spencer — by accidentally hitting him in the head during a parade, leading to a visit to urgent care. While waiting for treatment, Josie and Spencer realize there’s something powerful and unexpected between them. But the closer they get over their dream week in New Orleans, the harder reality threatens to come crashing back in when they have to leave. It’s a layered story that invites readers to look at a famous city through the eyes of a local.

A Dash of Salt and Pepper by Kosoko Jackson Xavier Reynolds landed back in his tiny Maine hometown after a series of personally devastating events that involved getting dumped and passed over for the job he deserved. Feeling supremely disappointed with where his life is headed, Xavier takes a job as a prep chef at a trendy local restaurant. The restaurant’s owner and head chef, Logan, is a hot single dad who isn’t particularly thrilled to hire Xavier and his bad attitude either, but he’s desperate for help. As they start working together in the kitchen, though, something unexpected sparks between Xavier and Logan. If you love food-centric romances set in small hometowns, this one is a delicious treat.

