Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Cue the singing home goods: We all know the story of “Beauty and the Beast.” A young woman is imprisoned by a monster, then finds out he’s not so bad. And with her love, he changes back into a handsome prince. (Except in the 1991 Disney animated version, he looked way better as a beast. Although who was looking at the prince when there was that library to drool over???) But what if you think that a monster might be your true love? A real, honest-to-goodness beast, with no curse that needed to be lifted or glamour to be removed. Would you want to take the time to tame them?

Halloween season is the perfect time to explore monster romances. In these five untamed romances, humans learn just what they would do — and how far they would go — with a monster. There are orcs, demons, dragons, soul eaters, and even a reanimated corpse. And they each have that certain something that makes humans say, “Hey, Goose, you big stud — take me to bed or lose me forever!” I’m not saying things aren’t going to get weird in these books. But they’re also going to be funny, sweet, romantic, and spicy. So let’s get started!