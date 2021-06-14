Dear Librarian by Lydia M. Sigwarth with Macmillan Children's. Based on a true story from NPR's This American Life, Dear Librarian is a heartfelt “thank you” to anyone who has offered a child support during a difficult time and helped them discover a world beyond their walls.

There’s an annual celebration in Library Land called I [Heart] My Librarian, and honestly every time I see it I just want to read a romance. I, too, heart lots of librarians, but my romance-minded subconscious always sees that in a romantic sense. Back in 2017 I gathered a few fun romances featuring librarians, but the catalog has burst wide open in recent years, in part because there has not only been more romance featuring librarians published traditionally, but also more self-published authors have been including them as protagonists (and honestly, it’s also in part because self-publishing has become significantly more prominent in recent years). Penny Reid, for instance, has since established her own publishing company just for folks who want to write in her sandbox, and it includes a whole series of books set around the Green Valley Public Library. (Green Valley is where the Winston Brothers live.) Not all librarians are created equal of course.

Sometimes, the librarianing doesn’t factor into the story at all, and we rarely see the librarian protagonist doing their jobs. Other times, it’s surface level stuff — or, bless their hearts, the author gets it completely wrong. (There's one otherwise delightful book in which I just ignore the idea of one protagonist being a librarian and just think of him as the town historian/archivist.) But sometimes, the author really digs into the work that librarians do, which is a vast and changing world, to be honest. That is always a delight to see, and I’ve pulled together a few romance books about librarians that highlight that in the best way!

Her Perfect Affair by Priscilla Oliveras Rosa and Jeremy have liked each other for a long time. (you can see it plenty in the first book in the series, His Perfect Partner.) But their attraction turns into something a little more serious when a one night stand turns into a surprise baby. Rosa is the librarian at a conservative Catholic high school, so all of that might cause some trouble for her. But no matter how much and how hard Jeremy works for it, their happily ever after has a long, hard road to travel.

Cups of You by Karmen Lee Amber has returned to her Georgia hometown after a long time away. Her aunt, who has been very much a maternal figure in her life, has sustained an injury that makes it hard to get around, and Amber doesn’t mind picking up and leaving Chicago to help. When she arrives, she meets a handsome and kind bakery owner and barista, who becomes a good friend during her visit. Not to mention — they both kind of have the hots for each other. But Amber is in a relationship. Doesn’t mean they can’t be friends, right? While her work as a librarian doesn’t truly impact the story, Amber’s real life experience as a librarian does impact her own desires — about where she wants to be, and what she wants to do in the future. Having left a branch manager job in pursuit of one connected to the library foundation, she is tetherless when she comes home to take care of her aunt. But that lack of a tether also allows her to make some life-changing decisions.

Inheritance by Katrina Jackson Conversely, Lorraine is drawn to Sea Port by a librarian job. Hired to head the newly renovated library for a town using innovative methods to draw a young and diverse population, Lorraine is happy to move, but hesitant to start afresh. When she meets Jonah, the contractor in charge of the renovation, they have an immediate spark, but both of them have their own issues to deal with before they are able to create something lasting. (Note: this is the second book in the Welcome to Seaport series, and while it can be read as a standalone, you might have questions about characters who find their HEA in the first book.)

Checking Out Love by R. Cooper Grad student Jeremy has always heard about The Beast, the special collections librarian at the public library in one of the towns adjacent to his university. But he will risk displeasing a frightening librarian in order to see a collection of journals, so off he sets. Meeting a large but quiet librarian elsewhere in the building on his first visit, he avoids encountering the tyrant, and finds himself coming back regularly, always seeking out his new ally. The pair couldn’t be any more different, but there’s something about him that draws Jeremy in every time.

Mister Hockey by Lia Riley Breezy Angel might have a weird nickname, but she’s a great librarian. That’s why when her plan for a big storytime program at her library is almost ruined by a missing special guest star, she calls her sister, who could maybe be famous enough to fill in. But instead, she brings along Jed West, Mr. Hockey himself — and Breezy’s absolute all time crush. When he saves her from an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, she is thunderstruck. And she’s not the only one. But he doesn’t know she’s a big hockey fan; and she can’t bring herself to tell him.

Mrs. Mix Up by Candace Harper While the mix-up in question takes a bit to be believed, Sofiya Anderson and Molly Andersen are professionals who can take a bit of weirdness at a library conference. They’ve been skirting around a mutual crush at work for ages, and an assumption that neither can correct throws them into a total only-one-bed situation.

There are bunches more that you could check out if these don’t scratch your itch for librarians in romance, including books by Adriana Herrera, Kayla Perrin, Katee Robert, and Olivia Dade. And if you find yourself still looking for more, Wendy the Super Librarian maintains a list of librarian and library staff romances for your perusal. It’s an amazing resource, and I’m glad that we didn’t lose it at the hands of Google forever!

Who are your favorite librarians in romance? What authors do you think get it particularly right? Come tell me on the socials!