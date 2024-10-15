Recent Dark Academia to Read With Your Book Club

I’ve mentioned this fairly recently, but felt like I had to include it here since it is one of the dark academia of the season.

In it, Maya is excited to go back to Princeton for her 10-year reunion. She’s also hyped to see her little sister, Naomi, graduate from the same school. But then something terrible happens: Naomi is found dead. Police are saying it was an accident, but Maya knows better, and as she starts to look into Naomi’s life right before she died, she sees how right she is. Turns out, Naomi had joined the über exclusive social club Maya had warned her against, and Maya is certain they approached her for the secret society within it. Maya starts to wonder if she should have been more forthcoming about what really happened at Princeton when she went there as an undergraduate because Naomi isn’t the first woman who died.