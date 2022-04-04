Never Lose Sight of Your Goals With Reading Tracker Bookmarks

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’m not a person who sets reading goals. They stress me out far too much, and when you work with books all day long, the reality is sometimes goals are impossible when you’re also trying to ensure you’re reading or writing about things you know others want to know about. That isn’t to say I don’t make short TBR lists or that I don’t track my reading after I’ve finished a book — I do, and I use this reading log in an edited-down version.

That all said, I know so many readers love being more organized and intentional in their reading than me, and one way to do just that is through the use of fun reading tracker bookmarks. The beauty of a reading tracker bookmark is that you’ll always know where it is and because it’s so portable, if you finish a book while on the go, you don’t have to remember to input it when you return.

Also? Many of these reading trackers are just aesthetically pleasing or they allow you as a reader to add a little creativity at the end of a read.

Let’s take a look at a few fun reading tracker bookmarks. Snag one or two and either set some goals, track those already in progress, or — this might be my favorite idea — tuck one of these inside a book you gift to someone else.

Great Reading Tracker Bookmarks

If you love old school library due date cards, this book tracking bookmark will be up your alley. $4 and up.

Keep track not only of what you’ve read and when, but use this reading tracker bookmark to also note your ratings. $2 and up.

Add up to 64 titles to your read or to-read bookshelf with this bookmark option. $5.

This colorful book stack bookmark is actually a way to track your reading. $3

If you’re less inclined to track books but want to focus on reading habits, look no further. You can tally your daily reading, star ratings, page numbers, genres, and the types of books your reading. These are structured for monthly use, which would make a neat visual at the end of the month and year. $4

Another take on the book stack reading tracker bookmark. $6 and up.

Print your own book tracking bookmark and go to town with colored pencils or markers. $3 for a PDF.

Go for the minimalist vibe — or create something with your own colorful flair — with this fillable tracker. $3

Another take on the DIY style of book tracker bookmarks is one where you can include your titles on blank spines. $4

Here’s a twist on the reading tracker. You can simply check off books as you make your way through a numeric goal (and there’s plenty of room to include titles, too). $3.50

Maybe you are looking for a brightly colored bookmark to keep track of and check off books from your TBR. Look no further! $6 and up.

For the Goth readers, note which books you’ve killed and buried. $3

Last but not least, maybe you want just a single but colorful shelf to track your reading. Here you go! $7 and up.

Looking for more bookmarks? Check out these gorgeous metal bookmarks. Want to create your own reading tracker bookmark? Here’s a handy guide to how to make bookmarks in Canva.