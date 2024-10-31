Have You Ever Tried Reading to Your Cat?
True story: when I moved to a new city and had to calm my cat who was traveling with me in the back seat, I read aloud to him. If you want to know what book it was, I’m happy to tell you! It was The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle. My little guy was calmed down by hearing my voice, and it also relaxed me to read a book I loved to my fuzzy friend.
Turns out I’m not alone. A lot of people read to their cats. It probably doesn’t actually matter what we’re reading to them. It’s more that cats recognize and appreciate the sound of our voice, especially when we change our tone to speak directly to them. But if you’re here, it means you love books, so what better way to connect with your cat than sharing something you love? I know it worked for me with The Last Unicorn.
If you’re wanting books that are directly catered to a captive cat audience (our paw-dience…I had to put at least one cat pun in here), they now exist! Temptations (yes, the cat treat brand) has released a special limited-edition treat for both cats and their owners: the Tails of Irresistability Book Set. (This isn’t sponsored. I just think it’s neat.)
If you love a good cat pun (and clearly I do), these books have got them. Cuddle up with your cat on the couch and read them any (or all) of the four books in this set’s line-up: Furr-ankenstein, a tale (or tail) starring Dr. Whiskers Furr-ankenstein and his wild ex-purr-iments; Romeow & Juliet, a tragic story of cat love between two kittens from two feuding familes, the Montameows and Catulets; Les Hisserables, a cat book set in the city of Paw-ris, where Jean Claw-jean and a group of downtrodden kitties fight agains the oppressive dog patrol; and last but not least, Prrride and Prrrejudice, the classic tail of Elizabeth Paw-net and her unlikely romance with the rich aristi-cat, Mr. Darcy.
Yeah, cats and books go hand-in-hand, clearly! If you love cats just as much as you love book, check out these 100 must-read books with cats in them. And come back next week for more book-related (and maybe cat-related) news!
