Have You Ever Tried Reading to Your Cat?

True story: when I moved to a new city and had to calm my cat who was traveling with me in the back seat, I read aloud to him. If you want to know what book it was, I’m happy to tell you! It was The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle. My little guy was calmed down by hearing my voice, and it also relaxed me to read a book I loved to my fuzzy friend.

Turns out I’m not alone. A lot of people read to their cats. It probably doesn’t actually matter what we’re reading to them. It’s more that cats recognize and appreciate the sound of our voice, especially when we change our tone to speak directly to them. But if you’re here, it means you love books, so what better way to connect with your cat than sharing something you love? I know it worked for me with The Last Unicorn.