Your Favorite Books You Read for the Read Harder Challenge

It’s been a while since I updated you on my reading and progress through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge! I took last week off and used it to work on my personal book blog — as opposed to my full-time job at this book blog. I also read (of course), watched Murder She Wrote, and did a lot of cross-stitching: I’m really coming into my grandma era.

Today, I’ll let you know which books I’ve finished recently and which Read Harder tasks I still need to check off. I also am sharing some of the results from the Read Harder Check-In survey, specifically your favorite books that you read for tasks #10: Read a historical fiction book by an Indigenous author, and #12: Read a genre book (SFF, horror, mystery, romance) by a disabled author. Let’s dive in!