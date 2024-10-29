10 Queer Graphic Novels to Read on Halloween

It’s almost Halloween, and my TBR and I have been celebrating all month. If you’re not quite as intense of a seasonal reader, though, you may want to pick just one book to read on Halloween that matches the vibes. Horror is an obvious choice, but it’s not the only option: Halloween encompasses silly witchy adventures as well as gory spine-chilling tales. If you only have one day to read it, you’re going to want something short. Graphic novels are perfect for reading in one sitting, and there are so many great Halloween comics to choose from.

Queer horror has exploded in recent years, and so have queer comics. There are so many to choose from! I’ve been reading mostly queer horror and Halloween books all month—because I’m always going to pick the queer book, if that’s an option—and I’m nowhere near the end of my TBR. In fact, one of the comics I read this week inspired this list, because it’s such a fun Halloween romp of a read.