New Releases and More for November 19, 2024

This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Is She Really Going Out with Him?, The Last King of California, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

The Last King of California by Jordan Harper

Is She Really Going Out with Him? by Sophie Cousens

The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator)

In Want of a Suspect by Tirzah Price

The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator)

Sundown in San Ojuela by M.M. Olivas

Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher

The Trunk by Kim Ryeo-ryeong

Darkly by Marisha Pessl

Hotel Lucky Seven by Kōtarō Isaka, Brian Bergstrom (translator)

Cats of the World by Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila

Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor

Wake Up and Open Your Eyes by Clay Chapman

What We’re Reading:

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones

Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery by Rachel Ekstrom Courage

More Books Out This Week:

The Last Hour Between Worlds by Melissa Caruso

A Legend in the Baking by Jamie Wesley

Rosenfeld by Maya Kessler

Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation by Jim O’Heir

The Half King (The Half King, #1) by Melissa Landers

Time of the Child by Niall Williams

Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative by Keke Palmer

When Mimi Went Missing by Suja Sukumar

From Under the Truck: A Memoir by Josh Brolin

Beyond the Mountains: An Immigrant’s Inspiring Journey of Healing and Learning to Dance with the Universe by Deja Vu Prem

Brightly Shining by Ingvild Rishøi, Caroline Waight (translator)

The Estate by Sarah Jost

High And Rising a.k.a. The De La Soul Book by Marcus J. Moore

Running Out of Air by Lilli Sutton

The Miraculous from the Material: Understanding the Wonders of Nature by Alan Lightman

Dirty Diana by Jen Besser, Shana Feste

Ghosts of Waikiki by Jennifer K. Morita

Resist: How a Century of Young Black Activists Shaped America by Rita Omokha

The Serpent and the Wolf by Rebecca Robinson

The Collaborators by Michael Idov

An Earthquake is A Shaking of the Surface of the Earth by Anna Moschovakis

Justice for Marcus Garvey: Look for Me in the Whirlwind edited by Julius Garvey

The Jewel of the Blues by Monica Chenault-Kilgore

The Muse of Maiden Lane (Belles of London) by Mimi Matthews