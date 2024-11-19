New Releases and More for November 19, 2024
This week, Liberty and Emily discuss Is She Really Going Out with Him?, The Last King of California, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
The Last King of California by Jordan Harper
Is She Really Going Out with Him? by Sophie Cousens
The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer, John Burgoyne (Illustrator)
In Want of a Suspect by Tirzah Price
The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator)
Sundown in San Ojuela by M.M. Olivas
Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher
The Trunk by Kim Ryeo-ryeong
Darkly by Marisha Pessl
Hotel Lucky Seven by Kōtarō Isaka, Brian Bergstrom (translator)
Cats of the World by Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila
Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor
Wake Up and Open Your Eyes by Clay Chapman
What We’re Reading:
This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones
Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery by Rachel Ekstrom Courage
More Books Out This Week:
The Last Hour Between Worlds by Melissa Caruso
A Legend in the Baking by Jamie Wesley
Rosenfeld by Maya Kessler
Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation by Jim O’Heir
The Half King (The Half King, #1) by Melissa Landers
Time of the Child by Niall Williams
Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative by Keke Palmer
When Mimi Went Missing by Suja Sukumar
From Under the Truck: A Memoir by Josh Brolin
Beyond the Mountains: An Immigrant’s Inspiring Journey of Healing and Learning to Dance with the Universe by Deja Vu Prem
Brightly Shining by Ingvild Rishøi, Caroline Waight (translator)
The Estate by Sarah Jost
High And Rising a.k.a. The De La Soul Book by Marcus J. Moore
Running Out of Air by Lilli Sutton
The Miraculous from the Material: Understanding the Wonders of Nature by Alan Lightman
Dirty Diana by Jen Besser, Shana Feste
Ghosts of Waikiki by Jennifer K. Morita
Resist: How a Century of Young Black Activists Shaped America by Rita Omokha
The Serpent and the Wolf by Rebecca Robinson
The Collaborators by Michael Idov
An Earthquake is A Shaking of the Surface of the Earth by Anna Moschovakis
Justice for Marcus Garvey: Look for Me in the Whirlwind edited by Julius Garvey
The Jewel of the Blues by Monica Chenault-Kilgore
The Muse of Maiden Lane (Belles of London) by Mimi Matthews