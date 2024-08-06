A Smorgasbord of Picture Books About School Lunches

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

It will probably come as no surprise to Oliver Jeffers readers that his latest picture book is ambitious, imaginative, and incredibly detailed. It’s about a dictionary who longs to tell a story like the other books on the shelf. So she decides to use some of her words for a story, but the words get a little out of hand and cause much chaos. Beyond the main story, the background illustrations of her pages show funny word definitions. There’s so much detail. It’s a longer-than-average picture book, and possibly my favorite by Jeffers so far. It’s sure to get lots of laughs.

Happy Tuesday, kidlit friends! Today is my daughter’s first day of first grade, and I will likely be crying off and on all day. On Sunday, I reviewed back-to-school children’s books . Today, I’m focusing specifically on school lunches. But first, here are two great new releases!

Who’s in Charge? by Stephanie Allain & Jenny Klion, illustrated by Marissa Valdez This is a vibrantly illustrated and joyous picture book about consent, boundaries, and bodily autonomy. It follows a simple but catchy pattern: “Who’s in charge of your [body part]?” “I am!” Each phrase is accompanied by kids playfully using that body part, like blowing bubbles for “lips” and snorkeling for “thighs.” It’s the kind of picture book toddlers and preschoolers will want to read on repeat. It’s a perfect picture book to introduce consent and boundaries to those age groups.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.

The Kids Are All Right Newsletter Sign up to The Kids Are All Right to receive news and recommendations from the world of kid lit and middle grade books.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Picture Books About School Lunches

When I was in school, I felt like only rich kids brought school lunches. Most of us at my elementary school had free or reduced lunches. I’ve since learned that it’s often the opposite at other schools; it can be cheaper to bring your own lunch! My daughter’s school also has free lunches, but I know that’s not often the case.

There are also cultural factors to bringing your own lunch to school, as many of these picture books show. Bringing lunch to school can be a taste of home and a taste of a child’s culture.