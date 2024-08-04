Back-To-School Picture Books, Plus Two Great New Middle Grade Novels
My daughter starts first grade on Tuesday, and she is so excited. I thought Tennessee’s school started back earlier than most, but according to this Pew Research Center study, we’re about average!
Today, I’m reviewing four back-to-school picture books plus two great middle grade new releases.
New Releases
The Knight Thieves by Jenn Bennett
This is a funny and feminist fractured fairytale adventure, and I hope there will be a sequel. Twelve-year-old Rosebud, otherwise known as the dread bandit Ruthless Rose, is the leader of an outlawed gang called the Blackhearts. She’s joined by her best friend Wilda and her pet lynx. They’re determined to seek revenge against the kingdom’s tyrannical ruler, Otto, by helping Prince Timo find a way to remove his cursed wolf mask. Many hijinks involving dragons, giants, witches, and more in the Nowhere Wood ensue.
The Creepening of Dogwood House by Eden Royce
This middle grade Southern gothic horror is infused with Black folklore and hoodoo magic. After Roddie’s mother’s untimely death, he’s adopted by his Aunt Angie and her new husband. He’s never met either. Aunt Angie decides they’ll move to her childhood home, Dogwood House— which has been in the family for centuries—and renovate it. The place feels super creepy and needs extensive work. Roddie’s mother took a lot of care of his hair, but now it’s in disarray, and he’s trying to figure out a way to do it himself. Aunt Angie cautions Roddie to burn any loose hair or else hoodoo spirits could possess him.
Riot Recommendations
Now for some new back-to-school picture books! My daughter might be in the minority for being extremely excited about returning to school. These picture books are great for both excited kids and nervous ones.
Keyana Loves School by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley, illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
This is the third picture book in the Keyana series, though each book can be read as a stand-alone. Keyana’s school is celebrating its 100th birthday, and each class needs to come up with a unique project to present in front of the entire school. Keyana has the idea to make a quilt, because her grandmother says quilts can help family remember their history. It could be the same for the school! Classmates can put their favorite things about the school on each square. The class votes and decides to make the quilt. Since Keyana came up with the idea, her teacher asks if she can present the quilt to the school, which makes her nervous. This is such a great series. I remember making a class quilt in sixth grade!
The First Week of School by Drew Beckmeyer
This is such a funny and clever picture book. It follows a classroom during the first week of school as they do normal class things. But, in the background, a UFO appears and an alien joins their class. As the alien attempts to figure out how to do human-child things, the class continues as normal: going to P.E., having show-and-tell, eating lunch outside. Students form friend groups based on personalities. This is one of the more creative back-to-school picture books I’ve read!
Ladybugs Do Not Go to Preschool by Ali Rutstein, illustrated by Niña Nill
This picture book is for younger kids going to preschool for the first time. Ravi, who is dressed as a ladybug, does not want to go to preschool and runs from his mom as she tries to get him ready. With infinite patience, she helps him get ready while maintaining the ladybug ruse. Ravi is scared when he arrives, but when he finds ladybugs in the school garden, he feels much better.
Goodnight School by Catherine Bailey, illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld
This is another unique take on a school picture book. The school day has ended, and all the teachers and children have left. A class pet turtle sneaks out of their aquarium and follows the security guard as she checks each room in the school, pushing in chairs, closing blinds, and checking locks. Then she notices little footprints on the ground and follows them to find and return the turtle. Simple, lyrical prose is paired with Doerrfeld’s warm, sweet illustrations.
Bookish Good
