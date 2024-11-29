Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

Nothing that we stay quiet about will ever get better. It’s all I can think of as I watch the children I teach adjust to the results of the 2024 presidential election. Older ones share theories they heard on TikTok. Younger ones cheer or mourn the same way their parents do. Things feel shaky and uncertain, and it’s hard to know exactly what to say, but I believe we can’t be silent. Each person, no matter their role in the community, has to decide what is most important and needs to start speaking up. This is where we activate, where the keepers of the books start gathering titles and paying close, close attention to which voices are lifted in their recommendations. Of course, this must always be the mandate, but it’s much more important now.

Body diversity and inclusion are my personal highest aspirations. It seems small but it affects every interaction from childhood on. Sure, we have a president-elect who has openly and frequently mocked people for the things their bodies can do and the way their bodies look, but regardless of who runs the country, children have ridiculed others about their appearance for centuries. This is often not addressed or dismissed as kids being kids. Sound familiar? This can’t change without a concerted effort. When children make innocent comments or ask honest questions about bodies, they are typically shushed by a mortified adult. Unwittingly, the message is passed that body diversity is shameful and bad.