Crushing On Characters: Our Favorite Fictional Crushes
While I read for many different reasons, one of my favorite things about reading is falling in love with fictional characters. If they’re not real, they can’t hurt you, right? I kid (sort of). In all seriousness though, there are so many endearing book characters out there, and reading gives us an opportunity to really understand them. Authors place us into the heads of their characters, so we grow to know them well over the course of the book. We commiserate with their woes, laugh along with them, and feel seen when they go through something relatable. It makes sense that we might form attachments to particular characters. My favorite books are the ones with characters that stay in my heart long after I’ve finished reading.
With this in mind, I decided to poll my fellow Book Rioters on their favorite fictional crushes too. I love spilling the tea on my crushes, and my book crushes are no exception. It was just as much fun to hear from other Rioters about theirs too. Below, you will find a selection of the Book Riot community’s favorite fictional crushes, including mine. Which character are you crushing on from the books you’ve read?
Our Favorite Fictional Crushes
Marx Watanabe
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
While reading Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Marx Watanabe became my favorite fictional crush of all time. Marx is like the glue that holds together the video game company he leads with his best friends Sadie and Sam. He has this magnetic energy that draws people into his orbit. While he’s pretty popular and often the life of the party, he’s also unfailingly kind. That’s something I love most about him. While discussing the ending of The Iliad with Sadie, Marx says, “‘Tamer of horses’ is an honest profession. The lines mean that one doesn’t have to be a god or a king for your life to have meaning.” That quote has lodged itself into my heart ever since I first read it. I love that Marx recognizes how small moments can actually be big ones, and it can often be the little things that give our lives meaning.
Theo Flowerday
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
Fellow Book Rito writer Julia Rittenberg shares about her favorite fictional crush, Theo Flowerday, in Casey McQuiston’s The Pairing, stating, “Theo Flowerday is the ultimate crush—they know everything about food and wine, dress like a sexy French writer finishing their novel at an Italian villa, and can recite every word of Point Break. Theo’s unequivocally great at whatever they try, and reading about their quest for flavor is intoxicating. Their relationship with Kit is obviously wonderful, but it’s also very easy to see why so many people fell under their spell on their European vacation. One of the best moments of The Pairing is when Theo perfectly identifies every wine placed in front of them with the European tour group cheering for them, and Kit watches on in awe. It’s easy to develop a crush on a character who’s so beloved by their romantic partner. Theo has the bearing of a romantic hero from the front of a vintage Harlequin romance novel, but queer and also hilarious. I would certainly blush and forget my own name if I ever met Theo.”
Skye
Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie
Book Riot writer Susie Dumond shares about her crush Skye, from Mia McKenzie’s Skye Falling, writing, “Is Skye a mess? Absolutely. She’s almost 40 with a serious case of commitment phobia, and her life gets upended when a preteen born from an egg Skye practically forgot she donated turns up on her doorstep. Am I still a little in love with her? Of course! She’s super funny, has lots of exciting travel stories, and loves music. Her story is such a delight, and I must admit that Skye is exactly my type.”
Samwise Gamgee
The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
Rioter CJ Connor throws some well-deserved love Samwise Gamgee’s way from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series, explaining, “I know it’s the most basic answer, but it’s gotta be Samwise. He’s loyal to the ends of the earth for those he loves, he finds hope in the darkest moments, he knows how to cook, and he’s got plain hobbit sense. I think I’ll always have a crush on him.”
Lieutenant Touraine
The Unbroken by C. L. Clark
Book Riot Editor, Danika Ellis, chose a character from C. L. Clark’s The Unbroken, replying, “The Magic of the Lost series is a brutal military fantasy about colonialism and war. It’s compelling, but it can be hard to read. It also has a not-so-healthy relationship between the two women main characters, and queer women readers went feral over it. Specifically, when the cover of The Unbroken was revealed. Touraine’s arms on that cover…well, they certainly knew their audience, I’ll say that. Whew. Add to that the sexual tension between her and Luca, and it’s hard not to develop a fictional crush.”
Levi Stewart
Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell
According to Book Riot writer Nikki Demarco, “Levi from Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell is my forever fictional crush.” In this heartfelt coming-of-age story, Cath tries to navigate the tumultuous adjustment of starting college, her twin not wanting to be roomies, her own fictional crushing on Simon Snow, and worries about her single dad. Enter Levi, the ex-boyfriend of Cath’s roommate Reagan, and get ready for the sweetest slow-burn romance to unfold.
Before You Go…
Whether you’ve caught some feels for the fictional crushes of our Book Riot community, or you’re reflecting on your own fictional crushes, I hope this discussion warms your heart. To dig into more fun fictional crush content, check out this Rioter’s delightful post, Queer Book Characters Who Had Me Beyond Obsessed, or this Rioter’s hilarious They’re a 10 But…(Bookish Edition).