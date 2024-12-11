Our Favorite Books of 2024

Members of the Strand’s staff union who went on strike over the weekend have reached a tentative agreement with the storied bookstore’s management. If ratified, the updated contract will include starting pay that is $0.50 above New York’s state minimum wage and a $1.50/hour raise in the employee’s fourth year of service. Employees’ paid time off will remain unchanged at nine days per year.

Strand employees returned to work yesterday, and a vote on the proposed contract is planned for tomorrow, December 12. Should the deal fall through, workers are prepared to return to the picket line. Union vice-president and former Strand bookseller Will Bobrowski told Publishers Weekly on Tuesday, “We picketed all weekend, Saturday and Sunday. We picketed yesterday. If they vote no, presumably we’ll be right back at it this weekend.” May their efforts succeed.