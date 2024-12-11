Our Favorite Books of the Year
Jeff and Rebecca reveal their favorite books of 2024.
Discussed in this episode:
There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib
Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
Challenger by Adam Higginbotham
The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman
Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham