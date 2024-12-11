Our Favorite Books of the Year

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

date 2024-12-11

Jeff and Rebecca reveal their favorite books of 2024.

Discussed in this episode:

James by Percival Everett

There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraqib

Splinters by Leslie Jamison

Knife by Salman Rushdie

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino

Challenger by Adam Higginbotham

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman

The Other Significant Others

Colored Television

Margot’s Got Money Trouble

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

Blackpill

Ghostroots by Pemi Aguda