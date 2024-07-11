Rebecca Yarros Reveals ONYX STORM Cover and More Book News!
It’s been a fabulous reading week for me, even though the heat is about to destroy me. Summer…those of you who are into this weather, what the heck is wrong with you? I am counting down the days until fall. In the meantime, let’s talk books.
Book Deals and Reveals
Rebecca Yarros has revealed the cover of Onyx Storm, the third novel in the bestselling romantasy series, The Empyrean. Onyx Storm hits shelves on January 21, 2025.
Amal El-Mohtar, author of This is How You Lose the Time War, has a new novella coming soon, and Cosmopolitan has shared the cover. The River Has Roots is out on March 4, 2025.
Contemporary romance author Julie Johnson is releasing her debut romantasy novel The Wind Weaver in April 2025. Ahead of its release, Paste has got a cover reveal!
Emily Henry’s rom-com novel Funny Story is being adapted into a film. Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company are set to produce with Henry writing the script. The film does not yet have a director.
Viola Davis has written a novel with author James Patterson. The novel is set in the “present-day rural South” and has not yet been titled. A release date has not been announced.
Jennifer Lawrence is producing and starring in A24’s upcoming adaptation of Paul B. Rainey’s graphic novel Why Don’t You Love Me?
Here’s an excerpt from Holly Brickley’s upcoming debut novel, Deep Cuts. It’s out on March 4, 2025.
Frozen star Josh Gad has written a memoir! In Gad We Trust: A Tell–Some will be published by Gallery Books in January 2025.
Book Riot Recommends
Book Riot Recommends
Can’t Wait for This One!
Model Home by Rivers Solomon (MCD, October 1)
I feel like I talk up Rivers Solomon’s Sorrowland constantly. I absolutely loved this genre-bending body horror novel, and now they’re back with a fresh new take on a haunted house novel with October’s Model Home. I am absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait to get this book in my hands. If you haven’t read Rivers Solomon yet, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, you already know.
Back when the Maxwell family moved into a gated community outside of Dallas, Texas, they were the only Black family in the neighborhood. Their white neighbors seemed welcoming enough, but immediately upon moving in, strange things began happening all around the Maxwell’s house. Still, no matter how troubling things became, the Maxwells refused to leave their home. After all, they belonged there just as much as anyone else.
Now, years later, the three Maxwell children are adults, and they do their best to stay far, far away from the traumas of their past: meaning they avoid their old neighborhood. Still, their parents never left the family home, and when the siblings get word that their parents have died, Ezri, Eve, and Emanuelle are forced to return to Dallas and to the home that has always terrified them.
Of course, it’s a haunted house story, so as soon as the siblings arrive, they realize something is off with the way their parents died. This was no natural death. Something terrible (perhaps something supernatural?) happened to their parents, and now Ezri, Eve, and Emanuelle will have to confront their past to get to the truth of their parents’ untimely demise.
Words of Literary Wisdom
“They say a person’s memory generally activates at around four or five. Some remember before that, but apparently those are made-up memories. When you were little, you could eat very hot food. Look at this photo, you were always dragging around a yellow blanket. People listen to stories like that and make up memories. When the comments are specific enough, the imagination can produce false memories. Like fearlessly biting down on a spoon hot from the pot, or the texture of a yellow blanket that has long been lost. But I don’t know if it’s right to call them false. Memories are subjective, after all. The reason we’re able to recall vivid details after hearing a brief comment or seeing a single picture must be because a very similar memory is living somewhere inside our brains. How can we call such things fake?”
— A Magical Girl Retires by Park Seolyeon
And Here’s A Cat Picture!
