Rebecca Yarros Reveals ONYX STORM Cover and More Book News!

I feel like I talk up Rivers Solomon’s Sorrowland constantly. I absolutely loved this genre-bending body horror novel, and now they’re back with a fresh new take on a haunted house novel with October’s Model Home. I am absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait to get this book in my hands. If you haven’t read Rivers Solomon yet, you’re in for a treat. And if you have, you already know.

Back when the Maxwell family moved into a gated community outside of Dallas, Texas, they were the only Black family in the neighborhood. Their white neighbors seemed welcoming enough, but immediately upon moving in, strange things began happening all around the Maxwell’s house. Still, no matter how troubling things became, the Maxwells refused to leave their home. After all, they belonged there just as much as anyone else.

Now, years later, the three Maxwell children are adults, and they do their best to stay far, far away from the traumas of their past: meaning they avoid their old neighborhood. Still, their parents never left the family home, and when the siblings get word that their parents have died, Ezri, Eve, and Emanuelle are forced to return to Dallas and to the home that has always terrified them.

Of course, it’s a haunted house story, so as soon as the siblings arrive, they realize something is off with the way their parents died. This was no natural death. Something terrible (perhaps something supernatural?) happened to their parents, and now Ezri, Eve, and Emanuelle will have to confront their past to get to the truth of their parents’ untimely demise.