This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Happy New Year, comics readers! I am super excited to ring in 2024 with some amazing new comics and graphic novels that are sure to be great reads. I've been doing the quarterly YA comics and graphic novels round-up for a number of years now, and it's been exciting to see this form in YA increase in numbers and thrilling to see all of the new books and stories and amazing art put out each quarter. I'm happy to say that the first quarter of 2024 appears to be the strongest yet, with a whopping 19 books on this list! (For context, in most quarters, I average about ten books, with some quarters struggling to even have eight.) I think this means 2024 is going to be the year of YA comics!

For this quarter, look for a good number of sequels (I personally am pumped for the newest Arden High graphic novel, which is a fantastic retelling of Shakespeare plays set in a semi-magical high school!), some amazing collabs between legendary artists and creators, and some great new books from creators I've shouted about in the past. Plus, expect a revival of two popular '90s franchises and some great stories about freshman year of college! We can also expect some amazing debuts that I've been itching to get my hands on, and there's at least one cozy fantasy graphic novel that is already on my list of books to request from my library! Let's dive in!

Ghost Roast by Shawnee and Shawnelle Gibbs, and Emily Cannon (January 2) Chelsea hates being known as "Ghost Girl" thanks to her dad's business as a supposed paranormal expert. She's done everything she can to make people forget who her dad is, but when she gets in trouble, her punishment is spending an entire summer helping her dad. That's when she discovers something shocking: Unlike her dad, she can actually see ghosts. And when she encounters a charming ghost on her dad's latest job, she has to pick between helping her dad or helping her new ghost friend.

Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (January 9) Val's family has been cursed to be unlucky in love for generations, and she's just about given up on hope that her fate will be any different. But this Lunar New Year, a chance encounter may prove her wrong.

Ranger Academy Vol. 1 by Maria Ingrande Mora and Jo Mi-Gyeong (February 1) Sage lives on a lunar colony where her days are filled with monotonous chores and studying until a storm brings a shuttle that crash lands on her moon. Inside, she discovers passengers who are training to be Power Rangers, tasked with protecting the universe from evil. It's not long before Sage is looking into the dark past of the Power Rangers as she and her new friends work together to fight a new evil.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Let's Do This Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

King Cheer by Molly Horton Booth, Stephanie Kate Strohm, and Jamie Green (February 6) After being waitlisted by her dream college, Leah goes through an identity crisis. She steps down as cheer captain at Arden High, leaving a power vacuum in her wake. When a set of dramatic twins take over, it's not long before the cheer squad is in an all-out war with the basketball team. Leah will have to find the strength to accept what she cannot change in order to step up and take charge once more.

Freshman Year by Sarah Mai (February 13) Based on the author/artist's personal experiences, this book tells the story of Sarah, who has high expectations of her freshman year of college when she leaves her Wisconsin home for a Minnesota campus. But college life doesn't pan out quite the way that Sarah predicted, and soon, she finds herself adrift in a sea of new experiences, big responsibility, and loneliness.

Bunt!: Striking Out on Financial Aid by Ngozi Ukazu and Mad Rupert (February 13) From the author of Check, Please!, here's a new graphic novel about Molly, who has won a full-ride art scholarship to college. But when she arrives, she discovers that through a fluke, her scholarship is gone. Her only hope? An obscure loophole that says if she and her fellow art classmates can win just one softball game, they'll get full-ride athletic scholarships. It shouldn't be impossible, right?

The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha (February 13) Set in 16th-century Korea, this queer retelling of the Fox Maiden legend is about Kai, who trains to become a warrior alongside her father, even if society won't accept that a girl can fight. But that's not the only thing unusual about Kai — strange rumors follow wherever she goes, and when she learns a secret about her mother's past, her life is changed forever. Kai must take her fate into her own hands, and along the way, she might even find love.

The Marble Queen by Anna Kopp and Gabrielle Kari (March 5) Princess Amelia's kingdom is on the brink of ruin after their trade routes have been set upon by pirates, and she'll do anything to save her people. When she receives an offer of marriage from a mysterious kingdom, she agrees if it means helping her people. But when she arrives at her new home, she's surprised to find that her betrothed is Queen Salira. Amelia can't help the feelings for her new wife, but Salira is hiding something — could it be their downfall?

49 Days by Agnes Lee (March 5) Kit has died. And according to Buddhist teachings, a person must travel 49 days before they can cross over from this life. This book chronicles all 49 days, weaving in between Kit's journey and the lives of her grieving family and friends, telling a story of how to keep moving forward in the face of loss.

The Baker and the Bard by Fern Haught (March 5) Juniper and Hadley live a simple life, apprenticing at a bakery and honing their musical talents at a local inn, respectively. But when a stranger arrives in town and places an unusual order, the two friends set off on an errand that turns out to be a life-changing adventure!

The Gulf by Adam de Souza (March 5) Oli first learned about an island commune that lives off the grid when she was a kid, and now that she's about to graduate from high school, it's all she can think about — especially when things go really wrong at school, and she reacts to a bully out of anger. Along with a ragtag crew, she sets out to run away from home and join the commune, hoping to finally find her place in the world.

Safe Passage by G. Neri and David Brame (March 10) Darius is having a rough time: his mom has died, and his stepdad is out of work, which means his family might lose their house. But when his best friend hears about a Brink's armored truck that has crashed and is blowing money across the highway, he convinces Darius to come with him to see if they can get rich...but they'll have to cross the most dangerous part of town to do it.

Monster Crush by Erin Ellie Franey (March 12) Ever since her parents split up, Ruby has been in a funk. And the only person who sees to get her out of that funk is the arrival of Ella Mooney. Ella and her family are new to town, and Ruby quickly realizes that something is different about Ella — she hasn't had the normal teen experiences one might expect. When Ruby learns that she has some supernatural secrets and that someone is out to get her, she goes all in on helping Ella stay one step ahead.

Silver Vessels by Steve Orlando and Katia Vecchio (March 12) When Joshua becomes obsessed with the story of a fleet of Spanish ships that sank off the Florida coast in the 17th century, he takes it to the next level by convincing his friends to join him in the Keys that summer to treasure hunt! While the odds seem against them, they're in for a life-changing summer of discovery.

King Arthur and the Knights of Justice by Joe Corallo and Gaia Cardinalli (March 12) In this revival of the '90s TV show, Arthur King and his football team are magically transported back to the time of King Arthur. There, they join the Knights of the Round Table to take on Morgana.

The Darkness We Brought Back by Alex Segura, Rex Ogle, and Joe Eisma (March 19) In this portal fantasy with a dark twist, six high schoolers from very different backgrounds find themselves slipping through a portal into a different world. They make it back home, but they're not unscathed by their experience, and now they have to work together to prevent a monster from destroying them all.

Out of Left Field by Jonah Newman (March 26) Based on the author/illustrator's own high school experiences, this book follows Jonah, who is nerdy and shy but finds himself going out for the baseball team as a freshman. Why? Well, a cute teammate may be the reason. But Jonah will have to face heteronormative expectations and toxic masculinity and learn to embrace his own identity and queerness.

The Curie Society: Eris Eternal by Heather Einhorn and Adam Staffaroni (March 26) The Curie Society is a secret organization for female scientists, and in this installment, Maya, Taj, and Simone are called to the Sorbonne to assist an alumna of the Society who has been threatened over her research. When she's poisoned, the trio must try and figure out who is behind the murder and why.

Rainbow! Vol. 1 by Sunny and Gloom (March 5) Boo lives in her imagination, dreaming up fantasies for herself that are varied and exciting and way more interesting than her real, everyday boring life, where the stress of it all makes her want to zone out. But when the new girl, Mimi, arrives at school and befriends her, Boo is forced to reckon with who she really is, not who she imagines herself to be.

Want more great YA graphic novel recommendations? Check out our round of October-December 2023 releases!