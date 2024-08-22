A Civic Education in YA: YA Book Talk and News, August 22, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Civic education is essential, but formal civics classes in US schools are surprisingly rare. A study from 2018—the most recent I could find—shows that there are 11 states that require no civics classes in high school, while 30 only require half of a year. The part of the study that stands out is that the requirements for civics instruction, which the study notes is often integrated into other courses, relies heavily on knowledge and not application.

Despite this, we know that teens are actively engaged in civics all the time. They are among the leaders in movements from anti-censorship to environmental activism. It is very likely that while in the six years between the above-linked study and now that actual civics education has not changed drastically, teen access to cell phones and engaged activist communities online and in person has given them far more opportunity to be part of civics application.