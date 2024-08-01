New YA Comics and Nonfiction for August: August 1, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Welcome to a brand new month. August is when the publishing world will pick back up again, so new releases will be coming fast and furious as they work toward a fever pitch in September and October. Whether you’re back to school or preparing to go back to school (or are simply recalling those things because it’s that time of year), do what you can to sneak in those minutes of reading amidst the chaos.

This week, let’s take a look at the new YA comics and nonfiction hitting shelves in August, as well as all the haps in the YA news world.