New YA Comics and Nonfiction for August: August 1, 2024
Welcome to a brand new month. August is when the publishing world will pick back up again, so new releases will be coming fast and furious as they work toward a fever pitch in September and October. Whether you’re back to school or preparing to go back to school (or are simply recalling those things because it’s that time of year), do what you can to sneak in those minutes of reading amidst the chaos.
This week, let’s take a look at the new YA comics and nonfiction hitting shelves in August, as well as all the haps in the YA news world.
New YA Comics and Nonfiction
It’s a really nice array of titles hitting shelves this month, ranging from nonfiction about gender to comics about werewolves, hoverboards, and Indigenous nerds. Publication dates are listed beside the title/author.
Ash’s Cabin by Jen Wang (August 13)
Ash doesn’t believe anyone cares about the world around her like she does. Grown-ups seem oblivious to the climate crisis, and people her own age are way too into celebrities to worry about the future of the planet. Grandpa Edwin felt different, though. He often told Ash that he planned to build a secret cabin deep in the woods.
Now Ash needs to know: did he build it? As they venture into the wilderness to find out, Ash must learn whether or not they are prepared for the self-discovery journey upon which they’ll begin to embark.
Full Shift by Jennifer Dugan, illustrated by Kit Seaton (August 27)
Tessa doesn’t fit it. She doesn’t feel like she can confess the way she feels about her friend Maggie, and she feels like an outsider in her werewolf family since she’s unable to shift into her full werewolf form.
Then hunters begin to infiltrate her pack’s home. Word is that they have found a way to return werewolves to their human form. Tessa’s excited about this, thinking it would help her solve a lot of her problems. Of course, nothing is that straightforward, as the hunters have a whole host of other plans. But Tessa might be the only one who can step in and protect the people she loves most.
The Gender Binary Is A Big Lie by Lee Wind (August 6)
This work of nonfiction explodes the idea of the gender binary, with historical records, documents, writing, and more showcasing how many different ways gender has been—and currently is—expressed.
Wind’s book is the second in the Queer History Project, a must-have series for those who serve teens (& who need their own refresher on queer history!). The first title is No Way, They Were Gay? Hidden Lives and Secret Loves.
Hovergirls by Geneva Bowers (August 6)
Cousins Jalissa and Kim Vasquez have just moved to Los Aguaceros. Jalissa had a mega breakdown last year and this is her opportunity to pull herself together. Kim, on the other hand, has her sights set on fame through modeling and fashion design.
But then something weird happens at the beach, leaving the cousins with supernatural powers….and leaving the city teaming with monsters. Kim sees it as the chance for the cousins to become famous as they save their city. Except it won’t be as easy as it sounds, since Los Aguaceros has secrets of its own beyond the monsters attacking it.
Indiginerds edited by Alina Pete (August 27)
Created by an entirely Indigenous creative team, this anthology of 11 short comics showcases the breadth and depth of contemporary Indigenous culture. Some of the themes throughout the collection include fandom, garage bands, missed connections at powwow, and more.
Loving, Ohio by Matthew Erman, illustrated by Sam Beck (August 6)
Sloane, Elliott, Cameron, and Ana just lost a friend to suicide, and they’re holding onto one another and hoping to just make it through the rest of high school unscathed. That won’t be easy in Loving, Ohio, though. Loving is the home to and fuel for the growth of The Chorus, a cult which has taken hold throughout town. Can they survive when every person they should trust and believe in has ties to The Chorus?
A Quantum Life (Adapted for Young Readers) by Hakeem Oluseyi and Joshua Horwitz (August 13)
The paperback edition of James Edward Plummer’s story of growing up impoverished, struggling with addiction, and becoming a NASA astrophysicist hits shelves this month. It’s adapted from the adult edition, and it’s a great reader for those who love true stories, especially those like The Other Wes Moore (an Alex Award winner!).
The Ultimate Driving Book by Emma Carlson Berne and illustrated by Shaw Nielsen (August 27)
I am so glad books like this still exist because even though so much of this information is either online or passed down during driver education from educators and caregivers. Teens—and non-teens who are learning to drive—sometimes want a physical book that makes them feel less dumb when it comes to driving and maintaining a car. This one is highly illustrated, making it appealing and inviting.
YA Book News
- Francine Pascal, creator of the Sweet Valley High series, has died at the age of 92.
- Here are this year’s Eisner Award winners for best comics, including this year’s teen category winner.
- Netflix’s adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is getting some great reviews.
Thanks as always for hanging out.
See you again on Monday with your new releases for the week. Until then, happy reading!