Summer 2024 YA Paperbacks Are The Perfect Beach Bag Companion

Something interesting this year in the world of YA is that there’s a slight uptick in the number of books being simultaneously published in hardcover and paperback. This is a trend that is not only good, but one I hope expands. Paperback books, despite sometimes being priced upwards of $16^, are a far more accessible format to not only teen readers but to adult readers on a budget, too. Hardcovers are a little more of an investment and more appealing to institutions like libraries and schools, where the format is more durable for use by lots of people. Personally, it’s less about cost for me and more about being able to toss a paperback into my bag or carry it with me somewhere. Paperbacks are the superior format. For readers who, like me, look forward to discovering what’s hitting shelves in that format, we’re in luck. The summer 2024 YA paperbacks are packed with something for everyone, genre and style-wise.

Find below some of the most exciting YA paperbacks hitting shelves this summer between July and September. Because of the paper sourcing challenges still impacting publishing, some of these dates may shift or change, but this is the closest to accurate as possible, per publishing catalog information. Some of these books are paperback originals, meaning they’ll only ever be released in paperback, while others are first releases in paperback of books that have already been published in hardcover. I’ve stuck to the first books in a series only, so know there are additional paperback releases of series books that are not the start of those series. First titles in a series are marked with a *.