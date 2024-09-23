New YA Books Out This Week, September 23, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Over the next couple of weeks, you’ll get to enjoy the voices and perspectives of my colleagues here at Book Riot. I’ll be taking a couple of weeks off to celebrate a milestone birthday, to talk about book censorship, and to read as much as humanly possible in my downtime. You’ll be in great hands as you learn about the new releases hitting shelves, and you’ll get to enjoy some great book talk, too. I’m also dropping a small spoiler here that you’ll soon learn about some (exciting!) changes coming to this here newsletter—you’ll be getting these sends on a little bit of a different timeline come October. Not more or fewer newsletters, just different days of the week.

Let’s dive into this week’s new YA hardcover and paperback releases. We’ve got something for everyone as this is the season of delicious new books. Grab your favorite drinks and get cozy for the first releases of autumn.