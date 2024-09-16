New YA Books Out This Week, September 16, 2024

Estries are owl-shifting female vampires from Jewish tradition. You’ll get to spend time with two of them in this debut romantic fantasy.

Clara is a rule follower. After all, it’s what has kept her and her sister Molly alive as long as they’ve been alive. The girls work at a historic theater during the day and shift into their owl selves at night. They can never fall in love or they’ll have broken the rules.

The problem is Molly is in love. Deeply. She wishes Clara would bend the rules, even a little, so she could stop having her relationship with Anat secret. But Clara’s not a budger, so Molly may need to go forth herself.

Then there’s Boaz, who works with the sisters at the local theater. He’s a cursed boy, and his feelings for Clara are big. He wants her attention badly.

So when Anat disappears, Boaz looks like a prime suspect. Oh, and it’s not just that Anat has disappeared. The entire underworld of New York appears to have been summoned. To find Anat, Clara will need to break some of her rules to ensure that her sister’s girlfriend is found and that they can survive the demons swirling around them all.